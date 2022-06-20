Tori Spelling Jokes She Has “Severe Childhood Fever” on Father’s Day Amid Dean McDermott Split Rumors

Is that a hint? Tori Spelling may not have celebrated Dean McDermott publicly on Father’s Day, but the actress did share a special message about her view of the family.

The Ups and downs of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

“By coincidence, I managed to spend Father’s Day with my friend @lancebass, his wonderful husband @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander and Violet. My DIY diva @stella_mcdermott08 crocheted sandals for Alexander in less than 2 hours, and Violet will do it tomorrow,” 49-year—old Spelling signed a selection of photos on Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “Happy Father’s Day to everyone, as well as Lance and Michael. severe childhood fever again 😂”.

Sharp-eyed followers noticed that the Beverly Hills alum, 90210, did not mention the 55-year-old McDermott on social media in honor of the holiday. The couple have children together: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Bo, 5. The Slasher graduate also has a son, Jack, 23, from ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling and McDermott, who married in 2006, sparked rumors of a split after not publicly acknowledging their 16th wedding anniversary in May. Previously, they also kept silent about an important milestone in the relationship in May 2021.

The couple also made headlines when the “Mother, can I sleep with danger?” star revealed that she no longer sleeps in the same bed with her husband. “Right now my kids and dogs are sleeping in my bed,” Spelling told Jeff Lewis during an appearance on his radio show in June 2021.

The most explicit sexual confessions of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

At the time, the California native attributed this to a change in McDermott’s work schedule. “Since he left — it’s not good, guys — but since he left [and] went away for six months to shoot in another country, they all stayed with me,” she explained, referring to their children together. “So there are still four people in the bedroom with me at the moment who have yet to return to their rooms, yes.”

Tori Spelling, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott and Beau McDermott Stuart Cook/Shutterstock

Amid speculation of a breakup, the Due South alum noted that he prefers not to comment on the status of his marriage. “You know, I’m not answering anymore,” he said on an episode of the Female Warrior podcast in September 2021. “It’s like, ‘OK, if you want to think like that, then think like that.’ ”

“Beverly Hills, 90210” Actors: Where are they now?

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Spelling and McDermott’s friends believe they are going through a “trial separation.”

“They try to contact her and don’t get a word in response,” an insider told us about the Stori Telling author’s communication with her loved ones. “And she doesn’t do social stuff anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She has been so missing that they are worried that something is going on-if she has money problems again or is depressed.”

According to the second source, the duo put the idea of divorce “on pause”, having considered it in the past. “They know that divorce is going to be expensive, and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” the second insider clarified. “Having children complicates the task because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, but at the same time Tori has been unhappy for quite some time. They are really still together for the sake of their children.”