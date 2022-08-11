Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrate Christmas in July amid speculation of a split: watch

Festive family fun! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott threw a July Christmas party in honor of the latest episode of @Home With Tori.

“Ho-ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas to everyone,” says 55—year-old McDermott, dressed in a Santa Claus costume, in a teaser for Thursday, August 11, episode published exclusively for Us Weekly.

The Canadian actor first appeared on the reality show in July, watching the Beverly Hills Squad with 49-year-old Spelling and their children. “You’re so cute, baby,” he said when his wife’s character appeared on screen in the 1989 film.

Contrary to the former Chopped Canada host’s involvement in the series, a source told us in June that he and the STORI Telling author were “going through a trial separation.”

An insider said: “Tory’s friends are worried because they don’t say anything more about her. They try to contact her and don’t get a word back. And she doesn’t do social stuff anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She has been so missing that they are worried that something is going on – if she has money problems again or is depressed. They just don’t get together in the company of friends like they used to.”

A second source said that none of the actors are ready for divorce. “They both feel trapped. Having children complicates the task because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, but at the same time Tori has been unhappy for quite some time. They are really still together for the sake of their children,” the source explained.

Spelling and McDermott, who married in 2006, have five children: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5. with her 23-year-old son Jack.

Despite rumors of a split, Spelling is focused on summer entertainment at @Home With Tori. In the teaser of the last episode, she prepares holiday snacks and Rudolph burgers for her Christmas party in July. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is also cooking with his friend Josh Flagg, praising the million dollar list star for his “perfectly” cooked lamb chops.

“I’m a gay grill master and I support that message,” Flagg, 36, says in the clip.

Spelling also shared several photos from the festive event on Instagram on Friday, August 5. The “Kiss of the Bride” actress wore a red bathing suit with a transparent snowflake skirt and a Christmas bow with a unicorn for this occasion. In the caption, she hinted that the decor included “foam snow” and “decorated billiard balls.”