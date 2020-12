Today (30), the Epic Games Store announced the new free game to redeem! Following the pattern of previous games, Torchlight 2 will be available free of charge for 24 hours through the platform launcher on the PC.

Torchlight 2 is a RPG hack ‘n’ slash, has open world exploration, character customization and also online multiplayer mode, certainly worth checking out!

So, did you enjoy the new free game? What are your bets for the next one? Tell us in the comments section!