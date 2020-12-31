Torchlight 2 is free for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store

The platform has given away titles daily, but it is already facing the final stretch, which will end on December 31.

The last days of 2020 pass slowly but inexorably, with the hope of ushering in a 2021 with more joys than sadness. Epic Games Store, the store of the creators of Fortnite, has not wanted to say goodbye to the year without offering more free games. Like they did last year, the company has distributed a new title every day. However, every promotion has an end, as Epic will complete it a few hours after the chimes. Before that happens, Solitairica has passed the torch to Torchlight 2.

The game developed by Runic Games will be available for a limited time, until December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the date on which it will be replaced by Jurassic World Evolution. That means that players will have the opportunity to continue growing their library of games, because yes, those who claim it will be able to get it permanently. It is not the first time that Epic Games Store has given away this RPG. The title was made available to users in July 2020.

Torchlight 2 puts us in the shoes of a protagonist who can be male and female, since the user can choose the gender. From that moment on, we will have to fight against countless enemy monsters in an action and role-playing video game with random and multiplayer elements. To the four classes of characters must be added the customization options, as well as the New Game Plus mode or compatibility with mods.

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!



