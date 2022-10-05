Topless on the beach: Britney Spears teases a new hairstyle

Britney Spears (40) has clearly separated from her long mane. The singer informs about 42 million subscribers about her life on the Internet. Beauty always presents itself freely. For example, a few weeks ago she posed topless in her home pool. Now Britney said that she cut her hair and presented a new hairstyle with small clothes at sea.

Instagram’s older sister Jamie Lynn Spears (31 years old) posted a clip on her Instagram account in which she is basking on the beach only in bikini bottoms and a hat. Britney tied her hair in a ponytail, which on closer inspection turned out to be much shorter than a few weeks ago. “I cut off all my hair,” a 40—year-old woman commented on her post. She further said that she did not want to show off her new hairstyle to the fullest yet.

Opinions about Britney’s new haircut in the comments under the video diverged. While some users joked that the “Toxic” hitmaker simply removed its extensions, other users liked the changed look. “I like your short hair!”, — commented, for example, a fan, and also called on the conscience of a mother of two children to use sunscreen.