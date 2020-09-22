Topics of Trump and Biden’s first live broadcast debate

The main topics of the first live broadcast discussion of Donald Trump and Joe Biden before the presidential elections in the USA will include the Supreme Court, Kovid-19, the economy, violence in the cities and racism.

Washington

The main topics of the first live broadcast discussion of Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden before the presidential elections on November 3 in the USA will include the Supreme Court, the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19), the economy, violence in the cities and racism.

As the 59th Presidential Elections to be held in the USA on November 3 approach, eyes turned to the first live broadcast discussion between Trump and Biden on September 29.

Fox TV Presenter Chris Wallace, who will moderate the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio, gave a written statement on the rules and topics of the discussion.

The headlines announced by Wallace, the backgrounds of Trump and Biden, the Supreme Court, Kovid-19, which came to the agenda with the appointment to replace US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week, the economy, racism and violence in the cities and the election in a reliable way. It was listed as done.

It will take a total of 90 minutes

The discussion, which will start at 21:00 local time on September 29, will allocate 15 minutes to each subject and the live broadcast time will be 90 minutes without ads.

Trump and Biden will then face off on air on October 15 in Miami, Florida and on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris, the two party vice presidents candidates, will hold a live broadcast discussion in Utah on October 7.

Biden ahead in polls, Trump catching up

According to the current polls compiled by the political analysis site “Real Clear Politics”, Democrat candidate Biden leads the race 6.5 points ahead of Trump on average.

Trump, who fell about 10 percent behind Biden by the end of July, seems to have started to catch up with his Democratic opponent.

The 59th presidential elections in the USA will be held on 3 November.



