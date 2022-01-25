Topics: Google Kills FLoC And Introduces New Cookie Replacement

Google announced on Tuesday (25) that it has ended the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) project. Instead, to replace the unpopular cookies, “Topics” was presented, an initiative that organizes the portals that people use according to themes.

According to the company, the overhaul of the Privacy Sandbox initiative aims to “improve users’ web privacy while providing publishers, creators and other developers with the tools they need to build thriving businesses while ensuring a safe and healthy web for everyone.” .

Topics maintains the idea of ​​offering tools to sell advertising directly to users, just as cookies guarantee. Google’s defense, this time, is that the new feature further anonymizes the information of those who use the sites.

According to the technology giant, a process of collaboration between the company and the entire ecosystem, including websites, advertisers and users, will begin today. The idea is to make the Topics API available at the end of the first quarter of this year.