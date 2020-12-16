The holidays are always a time for the family to gather around and celebrate the yuletide season with food, laughter, and stories to share. One of the exciting things about this most wonderful time of the year is gift-giving, when people express their affection and gratitude for their loved ones through wrapped delights or anything that has been made from the heart.

What else would make a wonderful gift than a box of deliciously baked cookies? A sure staple not only during the holidays but the entire year-round, these sweet delights would bring joy to anyone of all ages.

Want to know the secret to baking the perfect batch of cookies for the holidays? Here are some of the best-kept advice from homemakers to professional baking experts, especially if you are a newbie when it comes to baking:

1. Invest in the Best Equipment

Although baking may look like an easy hobby, tutorials and thousands of recipes are readily available with just one click of the finger. However, what should be the top concern by homemakers and professional bakers alike is investing in the right equipment.

Excellent quality baking equipment most often costs more than the ordinary baking essentials out in the market. It would be good that you would research what equipment not only fits your baking needs but would also match your budget. It could never go wrong for you to choose quality over price.

You can get started with your search by checking out the bare baking essentials, such as baking and cookie sheet pans. The folks at Foodal will give you all the information you need about choosing the right equipment for you to start whipping up your baked goods.

2. Know The Right Temperature

The process of baking, although it might look like a piece of cake, actually takes a lot of consideration and careful learning and relearning for you to master this culinary art. It is not just a mere measure-mix-bake method, but it also takes experience and wisdom to know the best conditions for you to come up with an exceptional baked creation.

One thing that is usually overlooked when it comes to baking, the temperature might either make your baking attempt a definite success or an outright failure. However, the science of setting up the right temperature for your oven to be used in baking is not that sophisticated.

Ideally, the standard baking temperature would start when the dough is slipped into an oven at 0–30°C (70–86°F). Afterward, the oven temperature would be kept at a constant 150–300°C (300–570°F), with baking time usually taking from 5-25 minutes.

Also, keeping your ingredients pre-baking within the right temperature is important. You would want to keep your dry ingredients out of areas that would cause moisture within the containers. For ingredients that need to be kept refrigerated, like butter, storing it in a cold container is best until it is ready to be used.

3. Set the Right Mood

Are you that kind of person who cannot produce quality output if you are made to comply under unreasonable expectations and becoming overworked? The same goes when it comes to baking. Aside from being a skill, it has become imperative for bakers, new or experienced alike, to have the right intention and mood before doing magic in the kitchen.

What you feel inside may reflect on the outcome of your baked goodies. As baking or cooking is closely related to moods and emotion, it can be said that the quality of food preparation can very well be an indicator of the disposition of whoever baked or cooked such food.

4. Do Not Scrimp on Ingredients

Food may also be considered as a love language in itself. Preparing something special for them, such as a box or bag of freshly-baked cookies, would also mean that you will want nothing short of the best ingredients out there.

It is also highly advised that you frequently check the label and look out for the individual ingredients to guarantee that you are getting the high-quality stuff. Although it might cost you a bit more than you expected, by not compromising on the quality of ingredients, the outcome of your freshly-baked cookies would surely be the talk of the town.

5. Practice to Perfect the Art of Baking Cookies

Consistency and practice is key to coming up with the perfect batch of cookies. Sure, your first attempt may have been a failure, but this could only serve as a lesson on what you can do better. Perhaps you didn’t measure right, or you didn’t set the oven with the right temperature. Either way, there is always lots of room for improvement, especially in the kitchen.

Takeaway

There really is no top-secret recipe to making the best cookies in town at the end of the day. What matters is the heart and effort put into it. After all, building memories and pouring in love while baking these treats for your loved ones are what these holidays are all about.



