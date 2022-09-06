Top scorers of the Champions League-2022/23: updated rating of “golden boots”

A new era has arrived. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Holand are already preparing to fight for the golden boot of the UEFA Champions League.

Two young stars — Mbappe, 23, and Holand, 22 — both scored two goals in their first Champions League group match of the 2022/23 season, leading their clubs to victory.

Forget the Ronaldo vs. Messi debate. Haaland vs. Mbappe is here 😅 pic.twitter.com/So3grziHvH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 6, 2022

Together with them, an unexpected name is at the top of the results table: Marian Shved from Shakhtar Donetsk. The 25-year-old Ukrainian winger contributed to Shakhtar’s shock victory over RB Leipzig with two goals.

In the first round of group matches, eight more matches will be played with another contender for the Golden Boot, Robert Lewandowski, who begins his campaign in the new colors of Barcelona against Victoria Pilsen. This home match could be his best chance to score a goal, given that Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also in Barcelona’s group.

The table below is updated after each round of matches, starting with the group stage. Transfers are used as the first tie-break, and in the second tie-break the smallest number of minutes played. Both indicators correspond to the tie-break of the top scorers, which the European governing body UEFA has implemented for the European Championships.