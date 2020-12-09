Top reads: best games according to viewers

The PS5 and Xbox Series X / S are finally available worldwide, although there is considerable difficulty finding new generation consoles on the shelves of major online retailers. From exclusives to attractive new features, both Sony and Microsoft will be competing in the coming years to grab your attention, so there are tons of news on the way – and mostly games.

The list consists of the 10 best and most awaited titles of the new generation, with games of the type that entertain and create expectations, no matter what console you are using. Check out:

Cyberpunk 2077 – 34.93% of the vote

God of War: Ragnarok – 27.40% of the vote

GTA 6 – 22.60% of the votes

Elden Ring – 2.73% of the votes

Final Fantasy XVI – 2.73% of the vote

Resident Evil: Village – 2.05% of the vote

Far Cry 6 – 1.36% of the vote

The Last of Us Part III – 1.36% of the vote

Avowed – 1.36% of the vote

Halo Infinite – 1.36% of the vote

Did you find it strange that the list has games that haven’t even been announced yet (there are no rumors), like GTA 6 and The Last of Us Part III? Yes, these two games are the most awaited by you in the new generation of consoles, according to the vote.

Will it be long before these announcements are made? We don’t know yet – but dreaming is free and doesn’t hurt anyone!

The Top of Readers board consists of a poll that airs during some weekends on TecMundo’s official Instagram (@tec_mundo). There, we asked our readers what favorite games, characters and genres are. The results will always be posted here on Voxel. So just comment and cheer!



