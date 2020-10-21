Top Readers: Top 10 Superhero Series

Do you love series as much as we do and would love to tell us your favorite series? Now, in the Top of Readers board, you can!

The Top of Readers board consists of a poll that airs during some weekends on TecMundo’s official Instagram (@tec_mundo). There, we asked our readers what their favorite series, characters or genres are. The results will always be posted here on Minha Série. Just comment and cheer!

In the first edition of Top of Readers, we asked: what is the best series of superheroes you have ever seen?

Well, The Boys, from Amazon Prime Video, took the cup with 36% of the votes. The program produced by Erik Kripke (Supernatural) is a real success and has become the most watched series in the history of Amazon streaming.

In second place, we have the DC series, The Flash, followed by the Daredevil (Marvel), Smallville (a classic among fans) and Arrow (who introduced us to the infamous Arrowverse).

Check the complete list with the results:

The Boys – 71 votes (36%)

The Flash – 22 votes (11%)

Daredevil – 22 votes (11%)

Smallville – 21 votes (10%)

Arrow – 18 votes (9%)

The Umbrella Academy – 10 votes (5%)

The Punisher – 8 votes (4%)

Agents of SHIELD – 6 votes (3%)

Legends of Tomorrow – 4 votes (2%)

One-Punch Man – 3 votes (1.50%)

Jessica Jones – 3 (1.50%)

Watchmen – 2 (1%)

Titans – 2 (1%)

Supergirl – 2 (1%)

What’s up? Did you like the list? Missing a title? Leave your favorite superhero series in the comments and make us a theme suggestion for the next Readers’ Top!



