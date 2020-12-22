Top Readers: Top 10 Drama Series

Ready for another Top of Readers? Today, we bring you the results of the poll about which, for you, readers of Minha Série, is the best drama series of all time. Difficult, huh?

Well, the Breaking Bad series, from AMC, took the cup with 24.05% of the votes. The dramatic program that tells the story of chemistry professor / dealer Walter White (Bryan Cranston) really won the hearts of series fans!

Breaking Bad (AMC / Playback)

Check the complete list with the results:

Breaking Bad – 19 votes – 24.05%

This is Us- 15 votes – 18.98%

Grey’s Anatomy – 14 votes – 17.72%

Game of Thrones – 8 votes – 10.12%

Euphoria – 7 votes – 8.86%

Dark– 3 votes – 3.79%

Eyes that condemn – 2 votes – 2.53%

House, M.D. – 2 votes – 2.53%

Lost– 1 vote – Honorable Mention

The Telephone Operators – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

The Handmaid’s Tale – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

Sons of Anarchy – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

Downtown Abbey – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

Mr. Robot – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

Call the Midwife – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

Anne with an E – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

Outlander – 1 vote – Honorable Mention

