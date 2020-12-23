Top Readers: Top 10 Comedy Series

Ready for another Top of Readers? Today, we bring you the results of the poll about which, for you, readers of Minha Série, is the best comedy series of all time. After all, who doesn’t love to laugh until their tummy hurts, right?

Well, the renowned series The Office, from NBC, took the cup with 30.38% of the votes. The series follows the paper company Dunder Mifflin and its curious and irreverent employees, who get into the most diverse confusions during their work routine.

Check the complete list with the results:

The Office – 55 votes – 30.38%

Friends – 23 votes – 12.70%

The Big Bang Theory – 23 votes – 12.70%

Two and a Half Men – 16 votes – 8.83%

Brooklyn 99 – 12 votes – 6.62%

How I Met Your Mother – 11 votes – 6%

Fleabag – 10 votes – 5.52%

Modern Family – 7 votes – 3.86%

Crazy in the Piece – 6 votes – 3.31%

Me, The Mistress and the Children – 5 votes – 2.76%

Seinfeld – 5 votes – 2.76%

Everyone Hates Chris – 4 votes – 2.20%

The Simpsons – 2 votes – 1.10%

The Ranch – 1 vote – 0.55%

That 70’s Show – 1 vote – 0.55%

What’s up? Did you like the list? Missing a title? Leave your favorite comedy series in the comments and make us a theme suggestion for the next Top of Readers!

About the Top of Readers board

The Top of Readers board consists of a poll that airs during some weekends on TecMundo’s official Instagram (@tec_mundo). There, we asked our readers what their favorite series, characters or genres are. The results will always be posted here on Minha Série. Just comment and cheer!



