Top Readers: Top 10 Animation Series

Ready for another Top of Readers? Today, we bring you the results of the survey about which, for you, readers of Minha Série, is the best animation series of all time (the famous cartoons, if you prefer). And we’re sure you have a favorite animation, just like us!

The winner of the poll was Fox’s classic animation: The Simpsons. The drawing got 28.57% of the votes. Right behind, in second place, was the adult comedy Rick and Morty, which packs interdimensional adventures like no other production.

Check the complete list with the results:

The Simpsons – 36 votes – 28.57%

Rick and Morty – 23 votes – 18.25%

Knights of the Zodiac – 11 votes – 8.73%

Naruto – 9 votes – 7.14%

Bojack Horseman – 8 votes – 6.34%

Dragon’s Cave – 7 votes – 5.55%

South Park – 4 votes – 3.17%

The Amazing World of Gumball – 4 votes – 3.17%

Big Mouth – 4 votes – 3.17%

Dragon Ball – 4 votes – 3.17%

Gravity Falls – 3 votes – 2.38%

Futurama – 3 votes – 2.38%

Adventure Time – 2 votes – 1.58%

Family Guy – 2 votes – 1.58%

Disenchantment – 1 vote – 0.79%

Just a Show – 1 vote – 0.79%

Crazy Race – 1 vote – 0.79%

Irmão do Jorel – 1 vote – 0.79%

What’s up? Did you like the list? Missing a title? Leave your favorite animation series in the comments and make us a theme suggestion for the next Top of Readers!

About the Top of Readers board

The Top of Readers board consists of a poll that airs during some weekends on TecMundo’s official Instagram (@tec_mundo). There, we asked our readers what their favorite series, characters or genres are. The results will always be posted here on Minha Série. Just comment and cheer!



