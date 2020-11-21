Top Readers: The 10 Best Science Fiction Series

The Dark series, from Netflix, took the cup with 19.38% of the votes. The science fiction program mixes time travel with family dramas and spans three seasons, becoming one of the most acclaimed streaming attractions of recent times.

Check the complete list with the results:

Dark – 38 votes – 19.38%

Star Trek – 34 votes – 17.34%

Doctor Who – 21 votes – 10.71%

Sense 8 – 17 votes – 8.67%

X-Files – 16 votes – 8.16%

Fringe – 12 votes – 6.12%

The 100 – 9 votes – 4.59%

Altered Carbon – 8 votes – 4.08%

Stranger Things – 7 votes – 3.57%

The Expanse – 7 votes – 3.57%

Lost in Space – 6 votes – 3.06%

Black Mirror – 4 votes – 2.04%

Stargate SG-1 – 4 votes – 2.04%

Rick and Morty – 3 votes – 1.53%

Westworld – 2 votes – 1.02%

The Umbrella Academy – 2 votes – 1.02%

The Mandalorian – 2 votes – 1.02%

Mr Robot – 1 vote – 0.51%

12 Monkeys – 1 vote – 0.51%

What’s up? Did you like the list? Missing a title? Leave your favorite science fiction series in the comments and make us a theme suggestion for the next Top of Readers!



