Top or flop? Rapper Cardi B showed her ass

Rapper Cardi B (29) is influential, confident and, above all, provocative! The Grammy Award winner started posting viral photos and videos on Instagram in 2013. Today, her channel has 141 million subscribers. They are always delighted with Cardi’s half-naked looks. Now she has shared sexy photos again. Aren’t Americans going too far with these beautiful pictures?

Rapper Cardi B (29) is influential, confident and, above all, provocative! The Grammy Award winner started posting viral photos and videos on Instagram in 2013. Today, her channel has 141 million subscribers. They are always delighted with Cardi’s half-naked looks. Now she has shared sexy photos again. Aren’t Americans going too far with these beautiful pictures?

Rapper Cardi B (29) is influential, confident and, above all, provocative! The Grammy Award winner started posting viral photos and videos on Instagram in 2013. Today, her channel has 141 million subscribers. They are always delighted with Cardi’s half-naked looks. Now she has shared sexy photos again. Aren’t Americans going too far with these beautiful pictures?