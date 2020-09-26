Top Most Reputed Groups Of September 2020 – KPOP

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the September brand reputation rankings for both male and female K-pop idol groups.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and awareness levels of the community of 100 idol groups, using large data obtained between the dates of August 24 to September 25, 2020.

Is your utt group among the chosen ones? Discover the top 30 most reputable groups this month, below!

Top Most Reputed Groups of September 2020 – Top 30

# 30 – WJSN

# 29 – fromis_9

# 28 – NU’EST

# 27 – MONSTA X

# 26 – WINNER

# 25 – TXT

# 24 – BIGBANG

# 23 – ONF

# 22 – Apink

# 21 – ASTRO

# 20 – APRIL

# 19 – The Boyz

# 18 – SHINee

# 17 – Super Junior

# 16 – CLC

# 15 – ITZY

# 14 – GFRIEND

# 13 – Girls ’Generation

# 12 – TWICE

# 11 – NCT

# 10 – IZ * ONE

# 9 – Red Velvet

# 8 – SEVENTEEN

# 7 – MAMAMOO

# 6 – (G) I-DLE

# 5 – Lovelyz

# 4 – EXO

# 3 – Oh My Girl

# 2 – BLACKPINK

# 1 – BTS

BTS maintained their position at the top of the ranking this month with a total brand reputation index of 19,856,947 points. The group’s high-ranking keyword analysis phrases included “Dynamite”, “Billboard”, “YouTube”. BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.79 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK maintained its second place, with a brand reputation index of 13,138,816 points, an increase of 38.71 percent over August 2020, while Oh My Girls were in third position with an index of 3,628,647 points, registering an increase relative to last month of 27.99 percent.

And these were the top most reputable groups of September 2020! What did you think, agree?



