Top Gun: Maverick video interview with Jerry Bruckheimer, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis and others

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is getting ready for a home entertainment release, so of course CinemaBlend had to talk to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who was joined by stars Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Greg “Tarzan” Davis about the epic sequel to the film. Classics of the 1980s. Watch them discuss some of their favorite moments with Tom Cruise, the surprise and anxiety of flying on a real plane when they realized that “The Best Shooter: Maverick” has become a global phenomenon, and much more.

Video chapters:

00:00 – Intro

00:34 – How Tom Cruise got the green light “Best Shooter: Maverick”

01:37 – Actors share their favorite memories of Tom Cruise on set

05:10 – How Tom Cruise persuaded Val Kilmer to join “The Best Shooter: Maverick”

05:52 – Charles Parnell’s reaction to the role in “The Best Shooter: Maverick”

06:25 – The actors of “Maverick” did NOT expect to fly on real planes

09:51 – Glen Powell insists on “The Best Shooter: Maverick – Extreme Version”

10:30 – The moment when everyone realized how massive “Maverick” was