Tom Cruise‘s movie “Best Shooter: Maverick” cannot be stopped as it continues to set new box office records. The sequel is set in the present day after his predecessor, Maverick Cruz, is ordered to return to the official Navy pilot training program as his last flight operation before he is permanently grounded. Maverick is forced to face his past when one of the young pilots he has to train for a new deadly mission is the son of his late friend Goose, whose relationship has since soured.

Along with Cruz, the cast of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” included Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who performed his role as Iceman. Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruz on the 2013 sci-fi thriller Oblivion, headed “Best Shooter: Maverick” based on a script by Eren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and a veteran of “Mission: impossible” by Christopher McQuarrie. After numerous delays in development and release, “The Best Shooter: Maverick” was released in theaters in May, received rave reviews from critics and viewers and continues to be a box office hit.

“Best Shooter: Maverick,” a month behind the original release date, broke new box office records for Star Wars and Marvel. According to box office analyst Gitesh Pandya (via CBR), Tom Cruise’s sequel grossed $44 million at the box office last weekend, becoming only the fourth film ever to earn more than $40 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. “Best Shooter: Maverick” officially beat “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for $42.4 million and Marvel’s “Black Panther” for $40.8 million, although it fell short of “Avatar” for $50.3 million.

The latest box office record “Best Shooter: Maverick” is due to the fact that the film was opposed to both “Lightyear” and “Dominion of Jurassic World”, the latter of which took first place, despite the fact that it was in its second weekend. The additional Toy Story movie was projected to gross between $70 million and $85 million in its opening weekend, although it was reported to bring in $51 million, which is considered a disappointment compared to previous Toy Story films and Pixar in general. Even before the passage of “Star Wars” and “Marvel” in the fourth weekend, “The Best Shooter: Maverick” set a number of box office records, including becoming the largest Memorial Day opening weekend, beating “Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World” and becoming a Cruise. the highest-grossing film of his career.

Given the widespread critical acclaim, it makes sense that “The Best Shooter: Maverick” continues to be a major box office hit, and many viewers are looking for an easy-to-perceive movie for the summer. In addition, considering that Jurassic World Dominion received generally negative reviews, and expectations from Lightyear were mixed due to the remaking of Chris Evans in the title role and reviews received as part of previous releases of Toy Story. It will be interesting to see if “Best Shooter: Maverick” continues to set box office records in the coming weeks as it faces the likes of “Elvis,” “Black Phone” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”