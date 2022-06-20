As it continues to rack up big box office takings, Paramount chief Tom Ryan is offering an update on the release of the streaming release of Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to the Tom Cruise action movie languished in development hell for more than a decade when Paramount first began making plans in 2010 for the return of Cruise and Val Kilmer with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott. Scott’s suicide in 2012 led to the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” changing before Joseph Kosinski was appointed director in 2017.

Filming of the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick” will finally begin in mid-2018 and will last until early 2019, and the release of the film is scheduled for July 2019. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, the cast and crew returned to shoot various complex action sequences, Top Gun: Maverick will see its release date postponed several times as Cruise continued to struggle for an exclusively theatrical experience. The sequel to the action movie finally launched on May 27, received rave reviews from critics and viewers and set several box office records.

In a recent interview with Variety regarding the studio’s plans, Paramount Streaming CEO Tom Ryan suggested updating the release of Top Gun: Maverick. Ryan confirmed that while the 45-day theatrical window was a success for Paramount last year, the Tom Cruise sequel is not being viewed through this model and the movie’s streaming release date has yet to be determined. See what Ryan shared below:

“I think there was a lot of discussion a year or so ago about which model is right for streaming movies, and we were among the first, if not the first, to release a 45-day post-theatrical, which gives a lot of value to content marketing and allows you to give it a great exclusive window in the cinema, but then quickly move it to streaming. We haven’t decided on that [the movie theater window for “Best Shooter: Maverick”] yet.”

When the pandemic began to spread, many studios sought to use their streaming platforms to support the release of new releases, including Warner Bros. They released their films both on HBO Max and in cinemas on the same day. ViacomCBS has developed its own 45-day exclusive film distribution plan for most of its 2021 and 2022 films, including “A Quiet Place, Part 2,” “Weirdos Forever,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Scream,” with “Best Shooter: Maverick” apparently falling under this model. However, unlike previous Paramount releases, Ryan’s update indicates that the Top Gun sequel won’t be streaming anytime soon.

Given Cruise’s penchant for theatrical experience and reportedly pushing Paramount to make “Best Shooter: Maverick” and “Mission: impossible — payback for death” remained exclusives for the big screen, it is clear that the studio has yet to determine the release date of the film in streaming mode. Also, since “Best Shooter: Maverick” has just surpassed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Black Panther” at the box office for the fourth weekend, it is likely that Paramount will want to keep the film exclusively in theaters in hopes of keeping the money flowing. While viewers are waiting for news of the release date in streaming mode, they can now watch “The Best Shooter: Maverick” in theaters.