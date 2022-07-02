Top Gun: Maverick Shows “Star Wars” How to Make Nostalgia Right

Warning: Contains minor SPOILERS for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Top Gun: Maverick.

Both “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Best Shooter: Maverick” gave viewers a long-awaited dose of nostalgia for the 80s, but it is the car led by Tom Cruise that proves that franchises can do it best. Both projects featured returning actors and popular characters, as well as showcasing a new and original story. However, while familiar faces graced the headlines, Top Gun: Maverick was the perfect showcase for perhaps the more important but underrated aspect of nostalgic cinema.

One of the main advantages of the films “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Best Shooter: Maverick” was the chance to see how popular performers return to iconic roles. The Star Wars spin-off boasted such characters as Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor as Darth Vader and the main character, as well as cameos by Liam Neeson, Ian McDiarmid and Joel Edgerton. Meanwhile, “The Best Shooter: Maverick” revolved around the legendary naval aviator Tom Cruise, and one of the most emotionally powerful moments of the film is connected with his relationship with his former opponent Iceman, who was masterfully played by Val Kilmer. The positive reaction of the audience to these repeated appearances shows that familiar faces are still a sure way to tick the fan service box.

And yet, despite all the fanfare surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi’s cast list, there is an undeniable feeling that both the series and the current Star Wars franchise as a whole ultimately failed to bring back what made the original story so magical. Although seeing Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker again was a pleasure for longtime viewers, many modern Star Wars projects have been criticized for relying too heavily on returning names to the detriment of a compelling and fascinating story. This is where Top Gun: Maverick changes the rules of the game. While the return of characters such as Maverick and Iceman is an exciting addition, the most effective way the film evokes memories of the original depends much more on the atmosphere than on the stuntmen. Whether it’s the gorgeous OTT soundtrack of the ’80s or Miles Teller’s Rooster recreating the famous singing of The Great Fireballs, the hidden nostalgia is extremely subtle compared to Ewan McGregor’s face front and center. This allows the film to devote more energy to its story, while providing more of a tone that fans are eager to see.

As proves Top Gun: Maverick, music is a particularly effective way to connect new movies with old ones. In many cases, this connection can be incredibly subconscious and does not even require the use of the same music. For example, in the film, which is a response to the famous beach volleyball scene, the actual content of the two scenes is completely different, but the combination of soundtrack and direction means that the same feeling of carefree competition can be traced in each of them. The result is a much more fitting tribute than simply recreating the original moment.

This subtlety is often absent in modern Star Wars movies and TV series. For example, one of the most common criticisms of “The Force Awakens” was that it simply offered a replay of the very first “Star Wars” movie with the replacement of the “Death Star”, the Empire and the returning Han Solo. Obviously, the creative team thought that reusing these bits was a guaranteed way to attract an audience. However, the end result was a story that seemed recycled and outdated, rather than innovative and exciting, as in the original “Star Wars”. Reflecting the decision of Top Gun: Maverick to highlight the essence of the film, rather than what happens on the surface, modern “Star Wars” — and all major franchises — can more easily rediscover the lost magic.

Of course, a project like Obi-Wan Kenobi faces many obstacles that don’t affect Top Gun: Maverick. Firstly, the use of the 80s soundtrack in Star Wars would raise a number of serious questions – regardless of whether they were part of popular culture at the time of the release of the original trilogy. Nevertheless, the subtle tonal hints of Top Gun: Maverick in things like music ensure that the film honors the original while standing on its own two feet. By constantly using old characters to repeat old stories, Star Wars is inadvertently making its world smaller. With all the excitement surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s important to remember that familiar faces are far from the most important factor in moving the broader story forward.