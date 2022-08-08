Top Gun: Maverick Returns to Theaters with Bonus gifts for Fans

People have been waiting for a brand new movie “The Best Shooter” for decades, and I must say that when the film finally came out, the fans achieved great success. “The Best Shooter: Maverick” now ranks seventh among the highest-grossing films in the history of domestic distribution, but “Maverick” is not finished yet. Aiming to add a cherry to those box office numbers, Paramount hopes to bring people back to theaters next weekend with a special “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering behind-the-scenes looks at the film and free materials.

Paramount announced today that special screenings of Top Gun: Maverick from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14 will include a behind-the-scenes look at Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast who starred aboard the USS Roosevelt. In addition, fans will be able to purchase a special print created by the British artist Doali. Of course, if you haven’t had time to watch Top Gun: Maverick yet, you may be interested in this interesting additional material. Fans who have seen the movie can go watch it again, as there is something else. Here’s a look at fans of prints.

Get this exclusive collectible print by artist @Doaly when buying a ticket to #TopGun: Maverick, which starts this Friday, August 12! Only in participating cinemas. As long as there are supplies. pic.twitter.com/uitBnsx3Fn8 August 2022

We’ve seen similar moves in big movies like Avengers: Finale, where before the movie technically leaves theaters, it gets a “re-release” that adds what you couldn’t see the first time. And since movies usually don’t reach that level of success, unless a lot of people watch them more than once, you know it’s possible to bring fans back to the cinema, you just have to figure out how to do it.

And maybe that could be enough to help Top: Gun: Maverick climb another position in the all-time domestic box office rankings. Maverick is currently worth $662 million, which is only $16 million less than Black Panther. Considering that Top Gun: Maverick still earned $7 million last weekend, this is the 11th week of release, if enough people increase these numbers by returning next weekend, sixth place is quite achievable.

Even if “The Best Shooter: Maverick” ends its run as the seventh highest-grossing domestic film in history and the 13th highest-grossing in the world, I feel that Paramount Pictures will agree with this. Beating “Titanic” in the list of domestic box office receipts, “Maverick” became the highest-grossing film in the history of Paramount. It’s also the highest-grossing movie ever made by Tom Cruise, which reportedly means “Maverick” is a huge paycheck for Cruise.

Of course, there were expectations that Top Gun: Maverick would be a success, but it is unlikely that anyone expected this. Even Quentin Tarantino praises Maverick. But since we’re here, Paramount hopes they can entice fans to go see Maverick at least one more time, and fans will at least get something extra for the trip.