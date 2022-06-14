Top Gun: Maverick may have lost out to Jurassic World Dominion at the box office this week, but it has reached another milestone domestically

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is in the middle of its third week in theaters and continues to be a commercial hub. Of course, with the advent of Jurassic World Dominion, it is no longer at the top of the box office hierarchy, although this is to be expected whenever a new major blockbuster hits the scene. In any case, Maverick still shines on this front in a different way, as the Tom Cruise-led sequel is now the highest-grossing domestic release of 2022.

At the time of this writing, Top Gun: Maverick has earned about $401.8 million domestically, surpassing $398 million for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” collected in American theaters. According to Variety, “Maverick” is only the second film to break the $400 million mark domestically; “Spider—Man: No Way Home” was the first to earn $804.7 million. Of course, there should be many more high-profile films coming out this year that could knock “Maverick” out of the No. 1 rating in the country, but at the moment a reunion with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is quite appropriate.

This is another impressive box office achievement of “The Best Shooter: The Legendary Maverick Belt”. The sequel has already shone, providing the best weekend for Tom Cruise’s film, as well as becoming the biggest domestic hit in the actor’s career, an honor that was previously awarded to “War of the Worlds” in 2005. “Maverick” also beat “Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World” in 2007 and became the most productive film opening on Memorial Day weekend.

Moving on to Top Gun: International Maverick numbers, the film grossed $362 million, bringing its worldwide total to $763.8 million. Thus, it ranks third among the highest-grossing films in the world, second only to “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” with $ 931 million and “Batman” with $ 770.3 million. Looking at these numbers, Maverick will soon overtake Batman, although it is unlikely that the sequel will be able to catch up with Doctor Strange’s second solo adventure in the MCU.

As if the box office was not enough, “Best Shooter: Maverick” also secured the status of a critical hit. On Rotten Tomatoes, he scores 97% on the tomatometer and 99% on the audience rating. Eric Eisenberg, CinemaBlend employee, awarded Maverick 4 out of 5 stars in his review, calling it “a film that feels like the best version of itself, and it’s breathtaking.” Along with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, who reprise their roles from the original “Best Shooter,” the Maverick cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbara, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez. Joseph Kosinski directed the film, and Eren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie worked on the script.

If Top Gun: Maverick reaches any other box office milestones during the remainder of the theatrical run, CinemaBlend will let you know. Until then, you can get an idea of the rest of this year’s cinematic land by looking at the 2022 film release lineup.