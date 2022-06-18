Top Gun: Maverick is officially recognized as the highest-grossing Tom Cruise film

Having earned more than $800 million at the global box office, “The Best Shooter: Maverick” officially became the highest-grossing Tom Cruise film of all time.

As Variety reports, Top Gun: Maverick soared above “Mission Impossible”— Fallout earned $791 million to take the top spot on Cruise’s resume, and it still has a runway as it approaches its fourth week in theaters and nears the coveted $1 billion milestone.

The current global total of Top Gun: Maverick is $806.4 million, of which $422.2 million is in North America.

During its debut during Memorial Day Weekend, Top Gun: Maverick earned $160.5 million domestically. He went on to earn $90 million and $51 million domestically in his second and third weekends, respectively, and looks set to take on newcomer Lightyear and Jurassic World: Dominion, the latter of which is about to kick off its second weekend.

In our review of Top Gun: Maverick, we said that it is “a damn stupid, silly-heroic entertainment with incredible enthusiasm — a welcome return to simpler cinematic times.”

To learn more, check out our explanation of the finale of Top Gun: Maverick, about how the breathtaking practical effects of the film were achieved and how one frame could only be shot once because the scenery was blown away.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.