Warning! Top Gun: Maverick spoilers ahead.

There is one important story that Top Gun: Maverick failed to uncover. In the sequel to Joseph Kosinski’s The Best Shooter, Tom Cruise’s daredevil pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returns more than 30 years after he was introduced. However, in Top Gun: Maverick, he is stuck in the past; despite all the changes around him, he refuses to keep up with the times.

Kosinski’s sequel “The Best Shooter” also introduces a number of new characters who should eventually take over the franchise. This includes rookie pilots such as Jake “The Executioner” Seresin (Glen Powell), Natasha “Phoenix” Trace (Monica Barbaro) and Bradley “Goose” Bradshaw (Miles Teller) – the son of the fallen RIO Mitchell, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). While each of them gets their own screen time, Top Gun: Maverick remains focused on the Maverick story as he struggles to let go of the past and move forward in his life. In the end, he learns a lesson after what may well be his last mission, as the film leaves him in a much better position both professionally and personally than at the beginning.

No matter how perfect Top Gun: Maverick is, there is one particular plot point that he could not solve, and it is very important from the point of view of Maverick’s personal narrative. The film begins with Mitchell as a Navy test pilot; when he is sent to the TOPGUN Flight Academy to train a new group of fighter pilots for a special mission, he is joined by CWO4 Bernie “Hondo” Coleman (Bashir Salahuddin) from his previous job, working as his assistant instructor. Maverick and Hondo don’t often star together, but it’s clear that they have a great friendship. The fact that Hondo largely supports Maverick in all his ridiculous decisions proves his loyalty to him. Unfortunately, Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t reveal exactly how their relationship began. Hondo wasn’t in the original Best Shooter movie, which makes it more curious how he first encountered Mitchell.

Considering how Top Gun: Maverick portrays Maverick as someone who can’t maintain any personal relationships, it’s curious why he might be doing this with his colleague. it would be great to see how his friendship with Hondo started. Based on their limited interaction in Top Gun: Maverick, which now brings in a billion dollars, it can be assumed that they have been through quite a lot. Admittedly, it would be impossible to tell their entire story, but it would not be so difficult to include either a sequence of memories or some links that would better inform viewers about how they became friends in the first place. In addition to revealing more about Hondo, he would also share additional information about how Maverick lived his life after the events of Top Gun.

Mitchell’s connections with Gus and Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) revised as part of a study of the history of the daredevil in “The Best Shooter: Maverick”. Since both of his closest friends from TOPGUN are no longer around, Hondo seems to be his dearest and most loyal ally right now. With this in mind, we hope that their relationship will become more concrete in the inevitable Top Gun 3.