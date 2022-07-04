Top Gun: Maverick Director Promises Something Similar in His Formula 1 Movie

Part of the success of Joseph Kosinski’s film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” was the authenticity of his battle scenes. Unlike many other 2022 blockbusters, Kosinski’s film did not rely on computer graphics to enhance some high-stakes scenes, but relied on what the camera could capture on its own. Kosinski hopes to get the same reception in his new film about Formula 1, which, according to him, will use a similar style of action.

Kosinski will direct a film about Formula 1, which has already been shown with the participation of Oscar winner Brad Pitt. He will be creating the film with several members of his Top Gun: Maverick team, including screenwriter Eren Krueger, who wrote the script for the Formula 1 film, and Top Gun: Maverick producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. The cast of the film Kosinski was joined by the current Formula 1 driver and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton. Pitt’s Plan B production studio will also be working on the film.

In 2022, Kosinski had a big year in cinema, especially after “The Best Shooter: Maverick” became the highest-grossing film of 2022. Having received recognition, the sequel directed by Kosinski surpassed “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” from Marvel Studios and “The DC”. The Batman. The sequel to The Best Shooter, directed by Kosinski, has earned a lot of praise, partly because of the authentic action scenes. “Of course, seeing how people react to a reliably filmed in—camera movie like Top Gun makes us all feel good because our approach works and is appreciated by the audience,” Kosinski told The Wrap. For the upcoming action-packed Formula 1 project, Kosinski promises a similar approach to making a film.

“It’s almost funny to me to see people who are so passionate about real photography,” Kosinski said. “Young people have seen almost nothing of this. They are so used to the fact that computer graphics are a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it seems innovative.” Kosinski says that in the Formula 1 movie he plans to use a similar approach to capture the action of the film. He intends to shoot footage of Formula 1 races with real cars and use these frames for the film. “It’s going to be a huge challenge, but exciting for me,” Kosinski said.

Having made a deal with Apple, Kosinski said that the upcoming Formula 1 movie will have a global platform release before it appears on the Apple TV Plus streaming platform. “We have an interesting distribution plan that includes a guaranteed widescreen cinema worldwide, which then turns into exclusive streaming from Apple TV+,” Kosinski said. “It’s a hybrid model, which is arguably a way that streaming and movie theaters can co-exist for the right stories.”

Kosinski’s plans for the Formula 1 project are not related to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Kosinski said it was sold in December, and plans for a Formula 1 movie began about six months ago, and deals have been in development for at least five months. In the film, Pitt will play a Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie to challenge other teams in the sport. Kosinski’s upcoming film may borrow some strategy from the Netflix documentary series “Formula 1: A Ride to Survive,” which chronicles the racing season and talks about some of the grid drivers.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is now in theaters.