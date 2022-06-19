Top Gun: Maverick Director Joseph Kosinski Talks about the Most Emotional Day on Set

The director of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” Joseph Kosinski recently told what day on the set of the sequel was the most emotionally stressful for him. In the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film The Best Shooter, Tom Cruise will once again play his favorite role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Maverick himself assigned to train a whole new group of young Top Gun pilots as they prepare for a dangerous mission taking place in enemy territory. Top Gun: Maverick witnesses how Maverick really learns what it means to be a fearless leader, as he now receives strict orders from his new commander. Maverick’s new commander is actually his old enemy turned friend, Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, played by Val Kilmer. Iceman has since become an admiral and was a key component of the overall plot of the original Top Gun, centered on the rivalry and constant sense of rivalry between Iceman and Maverick. The latest film shows how the couple’s unlikely friendship helped heal Maverick’s more defiant behavior toward the strict rules and regulations that make up the Navy.

RELATED: Top Gun: Maverick Faces the Fire of a Legitimate Enemy as a new Copyright infringement lawsuit emerges

In contrast to the dynamics between Iceman and Maverick in the first film “The Best Shooter”, the sequel demonstrates how trusting a relationship has been established between them now. Now Maverick fully relies on the experience and advice of Iceman. In turn, Eisman sincerely believes that Maverick is the only person who can guarantee that a new group of young pilots will survive the mission. Now director Kosinski has revealed how emotional the reunion of Cruise and Kilmer was on the set of the sequel. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The director described that particular day as “one of the memories I’ll never forget.”

“You have this actor in the role of Val, who I’ve admired throughout his career, and he plays one of his most iconic characters, reuniting with one of Tom’s most iconic characters on screen for the first time in 36 years. Just to see how much they respected each other as actors and saw the friendship that developed over 36 years,” Kosinski said. “They’re just two actors at the top of their game making this really beautiful scene for a movie that’s so important. . It was just a very emotional day on set, and it’s not often possible to play a scene with such emotional weight in a summer movie about a tent pole.”

Kosinski then revealed his favorite moment from that particular scene. “My favorite part of this scene is the button at the end, this sense of rivalry is always present. Despite the fact that they are friends, between all these pilots, as I think, and, as it seems to me, between Tom and Val,” he said. “I think it’s because of the rivalry that their relationship in the first film seems so electrified and real, because there was something like the rivalry of young actors in them. humor for me is what really makes the scene work.”

This particular scene he is referring to has no doubt touched the audience’s heartstrings, especially given Kilmer’s state of health. As a result of Kilmer being diagnosed with throat cancer, Kilmer was left without a voice, which eventually became an element included in his character Top Gun: Maverick. Fortunately, thanks to Typeface and additional digital work, Iceman and Maverick were able to share an emotional conversation and say goodbye to each other — a moment on the screen that fans will remember forever.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is now in theaters.