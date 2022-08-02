Top Gun: Maverick BTS Photos Show New Characters Getting Closer On Set

Behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick” show how the new actors train and get closer to each other. 36 years after the release of the original movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, returns. The film became a hit with both viewers and critics and continues to break box office records. While the Best Shooter sequel brings back several familiar faces, including Val Kilmer’s Ice Man, the film also introduces a host of new characters.

Top Gun: Maverick puts Cruise’s character in a leadership role this time, training an elite group of Top Gun graduates to complete a dangerous mission in enemy territory. Among them is Miles Teller’s Rooster, the son of Anthony Edwards’ Goose from the original film. While the friction and, ultimately, camaraderie between Maverick and Ruster is the focus of the film, other young pilots also play an important role. In addition to Teller, Top Gun: Maverick introduces new characters in the form of Phoenix Monica Barbaro, Payback Jay Ellis, Bob Lewis Pullman, Executioner Glen Powell, Fan Danny Ramirez and Coyote Greg Tarzan Davis.

In a new set of tweets from Top Gun’s official Twitter account, behind-the-scenes photos taken by various new actors show the actors getting closer on set. The images show the actors preparing for what appears to be a training exercise, hanging out during a meeting and posing with co-screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie. One image even shows some actors hugging as the sun sets behind them.

To make Top Gun: Maverick as exciting as possible for the audience, most of the action was filmed practically with Cruise and the other actors sent in real fighter jets. The actors went through what has since been dubbed the “Tom Cruise Boot Camp” to prepare for their roles, an experience that obviously created strong bonds between the various actors. Since many characters have to rely on each other in the film, especially during its action-packed finale, it’s fitting that the dynamic between the actors seems just as friendly and supportive off-screen.

While Cruz’s Maverick and Teller’s Rooster carry most of the action in Top Gun: Maverick, the new characters were also the main event. It is not yet known whether the third film “The Best Shooter” will ever be made, but Teller previously reported that he had already been in talks with Cruz about it. The new characters in Top Gun: Maverick turned out to be quite popular, and even without Cruise, the third movie could have turned out. After all, behind-the-scenes pictures show that they clearly had a good time working together.