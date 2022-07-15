Top Gun: Maverick broke the $1.2 billion mark and became Paramount’s highest-grossing film ever

Every week Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick breaks several new records. His latest achievement came on July 14, when his worldwide income exceeded the $1.2 billion mark, becoming the highest-grossing Paramount Pictures film in the world.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” was released on May 27, and in just 31 days it managed to raise $1 billion, making it the second film to do so in the entire pandemic, and the first for Cruise. Earlier this week, it broke the $600 million mark in domestic earnings, becoming only the 12th film in U.S. history to ever reach that level.

Deadline reports that as of Thursday, Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the same threshold in international sales, reaching a whopping $1.2 billion. Thus, it officially overtook “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and became the highest-grossing film of all time for Paramount Pictures. “Best Shooter: Maverick” is now Paramount’s biggest feature film of all time in 28 overseas markets, including the UK, France, Australia and Brazil. His profit from the first edition exceeded even the profit from James Cameron’s 1997 Titanic. The film is expected to continue to generate revenue for Paramount in its eighth week, maintaining high box office receipts.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Top Gun: Maverick’s performance is that he broke all these records during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the success of the film was greatly facilitated by the overall recovery of the US economy and the return of moviegoers to cinemas. The population as a whole decided to return to normal life, and many were ready for a new summer blockbuster. The recovery of the US film industry for the same reasons also led to North America reclaiming its place from China as the world’s largest film market earlier this month, and the success of Top Gun: Maverick played a big role in this achievement.

This summer has been extremely successful for Hollywood, proving that the theatrical blockbuster is back for good. Within a few weeks, viewers saw the release of the films “The Best Shooter: Maverick” from Paramount, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, as well as “Jurassic Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” from Universal. All this was a great success: “Doctor Strange” and “Jurassic World” are ready to reach $1 billion in revenue by the end of the summer.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” is currently in theaters.