“Best Shooter: Maverick” entered the stratosphere, becoming the highest-grossing film ever released by Paramount. The film, which was released in theaters on May 27, is a sequel to the 1986 hit “The Best Shooter” many years later. Tom Cruise reprises his role as a cool Maverick fighter pilot, this time he is tasked with training a whole new group of pilots preparing for a special mission. This includes Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick Goose’s friend, whom Rooster blames for his Goose’s death.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” immediately demonstrated its box office potential when it collected a huge 126 million dollars over the first weekend. It was not only the best opening weekend of Cruise’s career, but also one of the few films to exceed the $100 million starting mark since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, it has continued to dominate the box office. In the weeks since its release, it has never dropped below 3rd place at the weekend box office, even competing with major releases such as “Minions: The Gru Uprising” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

According to Deadline, the success story of Top Gun: Maverick continues to grow. The film has now earned $602.5 million in international markets on top of its $606 million domestic gross, bringing its cumulative total to a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide. This amount made it Paramount’s highest-grossing film of all time, overtaking their previous reigning champion “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which earned $1.1 billion.

One interesting thing should be remembered: the box office of “Maverick” is still outweighed in favor of the domestic market, while the US box office accounts for more than 50% of the film’s worldwide collection. This is not surprising, given the fact that the film about the American armed forces will not be sold in some international markets, despite the film’s attempts to prevent enemy soldiers from being called natives of any particular country. The difference between domestic and international is blurring as the film opens in more and more markets, but it is still quite unusual for such a successful film to be attracted mainly by an American audience. By comparison, Age of Extinction earned only $245 million in the domestic market, and the rest of the huge gross revenue was $858 million in the international market.

In addition to this Paramount record, “Best Shooter: Maverick” at the moment, it is the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. As he continues to earn money, he is getting closer to being among the top ten domestic films of all time. Up to this point, there are only $14 million left, after which it will surpass “The Incredibles 2” and “Star Wars. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” and will earn 10th place.