Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Marks Another Tom Cruise Record That No One Is Even Talking About Yet

Top Gun: Maverick has been breaking records right and left since opening on May 27. It became the best weekend preview in Paramount history, as people couldn’t wait for Tom Cruise to return, flying into the sky again. While we know that “Best Shooter: Maverick” was Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit, what other box office record was broken for the “Mission Impossible” actor? Best Shooter: The box office of “Maverick” shows another record broken by Tom Cruise, which has not been talked about… until now.

Tom Cruise had the best first weekend as Top Gun: Maverick earned $124 million over the weekend. By the end of the weekend, it had broken another record, becoming the largest film opening Memorial Day weekend, with $156 million, surpassing the $153 million “Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World.” Here’s something you may not have known about: According to ScreenCrush, “Best Shooter: Maverick” has become another number one box office movie for Tom Cruise for five decades in a row, starting in the 1980s.

Tom Cruise had five box office hits in the 1980s, and “The Best Shooter” was number one in its first weekend with $8.2 million. In the 1990s, he had seven box office winners with the movie “Mission Impossible,” breaking the film’s Wednesday opening record of $11.8 million. In the 2000s, Cruise had seven more box office receipts, with “War of the Worlds” ranked 38th in its opening week with $98 million and was considered Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing hit at the time. In the 2010s, Tom Cruise had four number one box office hits: “Mission Impossible: Consequences” debuted with $61.2 million, which was the best figure in the franchise and the second highest box office in Tom Cruise’s career. Since “Best Shooter: Maverick” is the highest-grossing Tom Cruise movie in the country, we can still say that Tom Cruise is still dominating the box office after all these years.

Tom Cruise is among the highest-grossing actors of all time. Despite the controversy that has surrounded him regarding Scientology and other aspects of his personal life, he is still able to win box office. Given the audacity with which he performs his own stunts and the level of enthusiasm he brings to each role, it’s no surprise that audiences are still lining up to see him.

Given Tom Cruise’s box office success over the past five decades, it will be interesting to see if his last two “Mission Impossible” films achieve the same level of success as “Best Shooter: Maverick.” With future releases of Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One and Two, which will be released in theaters in 2023 and 2024, we will see what box office these two films will achieve and whether they will reach historical heights. Currently, you can watch the movie Top Gun: Maverick 2022 in theaters.