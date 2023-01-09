Glen Powell has been in the spotlight for a few years now, but I think we can all agree that he really broke through thanks to his role in “The Best Shooter: Maverick.” The 34-year-old actor crushed the role of Lieutenant Jake “The Executioner” Serezin, which allowed him to completely immerse himself in the asshole. However, in real life, Powell is very respectful and adores the Tom Cruise aviation franchise. It was this level of awe that probably prompted the star to add a subtle Easter egg to the film, and it perfectly references the OG movie.

One of the characteristic scenes of the sequel is a meeting that takes place in a fictional Hard Deck bar at the beginning of the film. It is in this part of the film that the Maverick’s Top Gun alumni team (re-) get to know each other. Always a daring Executioner during a party is engaged in activities such as darts and billiards. However, it also turns out that during this funny scene, Glen Powell paid homage to the classic film of the 80s by dialing a certain number in the jukebox that was on the set:

I don’t think anyone realized I did it until post-production, like Joe [Kosinski, director of Maverick] called me and said, “Hey, did you hit 86?” I thought, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.” I just did it.

The number in question refers to the year when the original film was released in theaters: 1986. It’s a smart nod from the “Hidden Figures” alum, and judging by what he told ET, it was so low-key that even director Joseph Kosinski didn’t catch it. at this moment. Kudos to the star for finding a good way to honor the memory of one of the most influential blockbusters in the history of cinema.

Joining the ranks of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer is certainly a great honor, and believe it or not, Glen Powell almost missed this opportunity. Initially, Powell auditioned for the role of Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, which eventually went to the star Miles Teller. But Cruz, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and others were impressed by Powell’s audition and, in fact, created a completely new role for him. The actor almost refused the offer, but a few wise words from Cruz convinced him not to leave. The “Mission Impossible” star has become something of a mentor to his younger colleague, even giving him advice when it came to “Maverick” and the drama film “Devotion.”

Thanks to the fact that he starred in a blockbuster, Glen Powell now occupies a prominent place in the entertainment industry. There is no doubt that he will soar to new heights (no pun intended) as he continues to star in roles. Of course, it will be synonymous with Maverick for years to come. And if the third film “The Best Shooter” does come out, he can play his exciting stage role again – and get the opportunity to plant another perfect Easter egg.

Top Gun: Maverick is now available for streaming on a Paramount+ subscription.