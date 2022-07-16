Top Gun 3 Risks Ruining Maverick’s Perfect Ending

Warning: SPOILERS Ahead of Top Gun: Maverick

While the incredible success of Top Gun: Maverick has led to talk of Top Gun 3, another entry risks ruining Maverick’s perfect ending. Although Tom Cruise was already on the verge of becoming a movie star thanks to the success of the 1983 film Risky Business, it was “The Best Shooter” that pushed him to the finish line. This 1986 blockbuster may have been very corny, but it also had great characters, quotable dialogues, a catchy soundtrack, and incredible battle scenes. While some popular films disappear from the collective memory years after their release, “The Best Shooter” seemed to only grow in audience appreciation.

Despite his popularity, Cruz resisted a comeback in “The Best Shooter 2” for decades, believing that there was no story to explore in it. The death of original director Tony Scott also made a sequel unlikely, but it was eventually given the green light in 2017. “Best Shooter: Maverick” has surpassed almost all expectations, including at the box office, with a sequel containing lots of Easter eggs and callbacks, while also providing a surprisingly emotional story and an exciting ending. To date, Maverick has raised over $1 billion worldwide.

“The Best Shooter: Maverick” is not the first sequel of which Cruise was a part, but the films “Mission Impossible” and “Jack Reacher” have always been developed with possible follow—ups in mind. With Maverick, Cruz was content to sit on the project until an exciting story emerged that turned out to be a character at the end of his Navy pilot career, counting on his past mistakes and questioning his future. By the end, he completed an almost impossible mission, reconciled with the Goose’s son Rooster (Miles Teller) and literally flew off into the sunset with Jennifer Connelly’s Penny.

Top Gun 2 Ended the Mavericks Story, But a Spin-Off Could Work

This is an inspiring, pleasant ending, and since the original was about the beginning of his career, it made sense for Top Gun: Maverick to deal with the ending. However, the incredible success of the film has already led to the discussion of Top Gun 3, and Teller said that he had spoken with Cruz about such a possibility. Despite the financial temptation involved, it seems that adding another entry will make the ending of Maverick cheaper. The time spent by the character in the navy has come to an end, and apart from the fact that he has returned again to train recruits for another challenging mission, there doesn’t seem to be any real story left to explore.

If another outing happens, Teller’s spin-off proposal may be the best way out. The actor said that he wants to make a spin-off called “The Best Shooter: Rooster”, in which the main character will learn to live up to the legacy of his father and mentor. In addition, Miles Teller’s Rooster is really at the beginning of his career, and such a story can also bring back characters such as Glen Powell’s “The Gallows” or Jon Hamm’s “Cyclone.” He could also bring back “Maverick” Cruise as a cameo or supporting role, but “Best Shooter 3” focusing entirely on the character seems wrong.