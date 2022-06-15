Skydance and Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick became the fourth highest-grossing film this year, which became a serious problem for Tom Cruise and his next film, Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One. Viewers certainly feel the need for speed, as “The Best Shooter: Maverick” receives universal acclaim along with an astounding box office success. The patriotic action drama marks Tom Cruise’s biggest weekend at the box office.

“Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” will be the seventh and penultimate part of the Mission Impossible film series. The premiere of the upcoming action movie is currently scheduled for July 14, 2023. Both “Best Shooter: Maverick” and “Mission Impossible 7” have suffered from filming and release delays due to the ongoing global pandemic. Due to a lengthy delay of almost four years, Top Gun: Maverick caused controversy about its potential box office earnings before its release. But the uncertainty came to an end when the film debuted with $126.7 million in its first weekend alone and was highly praised by critics.

The widespread recognition and commercial success of Top Gun: Maverick set high standards for Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Many moviegoers and critics have proclaimed Top Gun: Maverick better than its predecessor, partly because of the intense plot and stunning aerial stunts that were performed practically. Next year, the actor will face a serious challenge, as the standard has now been set for another major blockbuster and a wonderfully written artist from Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One to match Maverick.

Stunt lover Tom Cruise has earned himself a reputation as a real action star and is known for performing some of the most stressful and dangerous stunts in his films. In Top Gun: Maverick, he pilots a P-51 propeller fighter and several helicopters. The most impressive thing, however, is that he and the cast actually shot aerial scenes on real F-18 Hornet fighter jets, rather than on a green screen, which led to some breathtaking scenes. The seventh part of the series “Mission Impossible” promises one of the most daring stunts of the star, as the trailers show Cruz riding a motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting to the ground. The “Mission Impossible” franchise is known for its even more impressive stunts, and Cruz himself is known for always striving to go beyond the possible. Now, with Maverick’s thrilling action, “Mission Impossible 7” has a lot to justify.

The undoubted box office success of the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” strengthens Tom Cruise’s position as perhaps the last conscientious old-school movie star in Hollywood. There are several blockbusters in Cruise’s filmography, but, like most of the actors from the list of the best, he is not immune from box office failures. Although it almost certainly won’t happen in Mission Impossible 7, Cruz has set a new high standard of water for himself. It remains to be seen if he will be able to soar as high as Top Gun: Maverick captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell with “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” next year.