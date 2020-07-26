Top Crypto Coins of the Week (July 20 – July 26)

Among the cryptocurrencies that ranked in the top 25 in terms of market value, Ethereum (ETH) was the most appreciated this week. ETH gained a good output this week, gaining 30.78%. It has been a very promising week for investors who have been waiting for ETH to go above $ 300 for a long time.

Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) are in the numbers 2 and 3 of the list, respectively. ADA was the number two in the list with a 19.65% increase in value, while LTC was in the number three in the list with a 14.04% increase in value.

On the other hand, leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a good exit from the price range that it has been stuck in for weeks, and has regressed over $ 10,000 during the day. BTC is struggling to touch the $ 10,000 level again.

You can examine the weekly changes of the crypto coins in the top 25 in terms of market value in the table below.

