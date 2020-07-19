Top Crypto Coins of the Week (July 13 – July 19)

Among the cryptocurrencies that ranked in the top 25 in terms of market value, Waltonch (WTC), the leader of our series of cryptocurrencies, which won the week the most. Chainlink (LINK), the shining star of the last days, followed by WTC, with a 27.87% increase in value, and a 16.97% increase in value.

Ethereum (ETH), which is in the largest altcoin position, closed the week with a 2.19% depreciation, leaving the investors’ rally expectation to the next week. Ethereum is trading at $ 235 at the time of writing.

On the other hand, the long-standing horizontal trade in the leading crypto asset Bitcoin (BTC) continued this week as well, and Bitcoin is trading at $ 9,158 as of writing.

You can see the weekly changes of the crypto coins in the top 25 in the list below.



