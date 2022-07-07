Top Chef Justin Sutherland Seriously Injured in Boat Propeller Accident

A Top Chef graduate was involved in what sounds like a horrific boating accident on the Fourth of July weekend. It is reported that the chef from Minnesota, Justin Sutherland, was steering the boat when he lost the captain’s hat. He reached for it just at the moment when the boat came into contact with a wave and allegedly fell into the water. Unfortunately, at that moment he was right in the path of the boat’s propeller.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has had a boating accident, and the good news is that the popular Minnesota chef and TV host will recover. However, during the event, he suffered serious injuries, including a broken left arm. The propeller also allegedly “struck” his head, and his jaw is currently broken and covered with wire. Because of this, he is currently unable to talk on the phone, but he allegedly had no nerve damage, and the fundraisers who organized the event seem to indicate that Justin Sutherland is in a fairly good mood after the incident. They even noted his trademark beard:

The good news is that he’s going to be fine. After a while, he might be better than fine. He adds more character to the face we know and love, and the most important news is his beard is intact.

Currently, a Go Fund Me program has been created to help him cope with medical bills. The report notes that he will be in the hospital for some time, and all the money collected will be used to pay medical bills. At the moment, more than 1,800 donations have been received in the amount of $140,593 at the time of writing this article. Despite this, he will be hospitalized for a while, so his team is working on a goal to raise $500,000.

Sutherland’s family and friends are also sending updates via his Instagram account. Other Top Chef alumni, including Don Burrell and Brian Malarkey, have expressed their love through these social posts.

As a rule, Justin Sutherland is a busy guy. He is a chef who owns two restaurants in the Minnesota area, and who participates in television events quite regularly. First of all, he took sixth place in the Top Chef rating: Kentucky is the season in which Kelsey Barnard Clark won, and Eddie “Money” is an unforgettable moment, and also appeared on Iron Chef America and in the recent season of Tournament of Champions on the Food network. He, along with two other Top Chef graduates, also hosts Fast Foodies on truTV.

Our thoughts go out to Justin, his teams and colleagues, his family and friends who may have been affected by this terrible accident. It looks like it’s going to be a long road to recovery, but I’m glad to hear that the test chef is fine.