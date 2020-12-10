Top 6 Factors That Could Be Risks for Bitcoin

Famous Bitcoin analyst PlanB listed 6 factors that could be a big risk for Bitcoin. “What are the biggest risks for Bitcoin?” PlanB launched a survey with over 20,000 votes on its Twitter account. answered the question. Cryptocurrency followers decided that the biggest risk to Bitcoin would be government bans.

Famous analyst PlanB, known for using the stock-to-flow model for Bitcoin, launched a BTC survey on his account a few days ago. PlanB, which has more than 168 thousand followers, told the people of Twitter “What are the biggest risks to Bitcoin?” asked. Approximately 22 thousand people participated in the survey. In the cases given by PlanB, the six biggest risks to Bitcoin were determined as follows:

Government prohibitions / regulations

Quantum computer

Derivatives / futures functions

Software bugs / hacking attacks

Centralized mining (China)

Forks / a new and better Bitcoin

PlanB announced the rates regarding the finalized survey by tweeting today and reported its comments. So, what do cryptocurrency followers and Bitcoin supporters believe is the most troubling factor for BTC?

Most people find government bans risky

Most of the more than 22,000 Twitter users who participated in PlanB’s Bitcoin survey, at 34%, see the biggest risk to BTC as any government ban or regulation. In some countries, BTC trading and mining operations are currently subject to various prohibitions or regulations. In addition, many countries such as Russia and South Korea are speeding up tax regulation steps for Bitcoin earnings.

In second place is the quantum computer factor with a rate of 21%. Quantum computing; Unlike classical computer coding that represents 1 or 0, it is an area for quantum computers to make calculations much faster than normal computers by using qubits through superposition. The idea of ​​using such computers in Bitcoin mining by becoming more widespread causes quantum computing to be ranked second among the most risky factors by the BTC community.

Chinese miners fear they may centralize Bitcoin mining

According to the survey, the third factor that Bitcoin followers find the most risky is the centralization of Bitcoin mining by Chinese miners. According to the tweet that PlanB announced the results, the centralized mining factor received 18% of the votes. It is known that Chinese miners account for approximately 60% of the total mining activities in the world.

Software errors and hacking attacks follow the centralized mining risk with a rate of 14%. Recently, there are futures for Bitcoin at 7% and forks for 5%. In a tweet today to announce the results, PlanB added that it is gratifying to see that BTC forks are no longer feared and Bitcoin futures are not viewed as future manipulation.



