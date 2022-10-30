Top 5 Most Popular Male K-pop Idols in The 4th Generation From 2018 to Today According to Google Trending

Search browser trends are a good way to gauge the popularity of celebrities and, consequently, Kpop idols.

Recently, the video analyzed the most popular Kpop male idols in the 4th generation from 2018 to the present in accordance with Google trends. Based on these data, we see that five male idols stand out in terms of popularity.

Here is the rating:

Soobin from TXT

Bang Chan from Stray Kids

Yeonjun from TXT

Felix from Stray Kids

Hyunjin from Stray Kids

The trend is clear: The most popular bands of the fourth generation are Stray Kids and TXT.

It will be interesting to see if these popularity trends will continue in 2023 and beyond!