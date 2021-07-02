Top 5 Minecraft 1.17 Seeds (July 2021)

Minecraft: We detail which are the best seeds for Minecraft 1.17 (July 2021) to discover a series of varied and interesting biomes to explore. We have been enjoying all the news that patch 1.17 has brought to Minecraft for a month now. New creatures, materials and much more join the game’s cubic universe, but as we continue our adventure we will realize that there is much more to see and play. As we did in the past months, May and June, it is time to present to you which are the best seeds of the present month. So you can discover 10 key locations in Minecraft thanks to a list of coordinates in which biomes or areas of interest await us to explore. Sand temples, snowy mountains, villages full of life, caves and much more.

The best seeds of Minecraft update 1.17 (July 2021)

Forest Temple

Seed: 2027137130838960293

Platform: Java

Key locations

Jungle Temple: -185105

Desert Village: 5 10

Plains People: 680 55

Taiga Town: 710-180

Fortress Staircase: 2324-364

Underwater monument

Seed: -2036761388

Platform: Bedrock

Key locations

Monument to the ocean with geode: -1144-1267

Fortress: -1100-1180

Taiga Village # 1: 90-1175

Taiga Village # 2: 180-1135

Shipwreck: -1080-1600

Villa de las arenas

Seed: 233276390797483

Platform: Java

Key locations

Desert Temple: 10 5

Town # 1: 5 10

Town # 2: 150-265

Ocean Monument: -135 330

Shipwreck: 40 75

Villa in the Jungle

Seed: 890705268

Platform: Bedrock

Key locations

Jungle Temple: 200 10

Fortress Staircase: -332-1212

Town: 165 55

Zombie Generator: 7 17-24

Spider Generator: -165 23-7

Various biomes

Seed: 25836763

Platform: Bedrock

Key locations

Desert Town: -235 90

Plains Town: -300-330

Desert Temple: 600585

Fortress: 1125548

Taiga Town: 120 -720