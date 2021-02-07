Top 5 franchises we want back in 2021

Another year that begins, and with it the expectation of the return of the franchise that were stuck in time. Whether due to licensing problems or even the end of their production companies, we all hope that 2021 marks the return of series that, so far, seem to have an unlikely return.

Voxel listed 10 franchises that would make our hearts warm if they returned this year, check out:

1 – Syphon Filter

The action series that appeared on PlayStation One is one of the most requested over the years. Innovative for the time, the first game featured agent Gabe Logan on missions that involved strategy, espionage and a lot of action.

The game won sequences on PSP and PS2. And even though it is one of Sony’s exclusive darling franchises, since 2007 it hasn’t received a new game. However, for us fans, the flame of hope remains lit.

2 – Lost Planet

The first game in the Capcom franchise was released on Xbox 360 and PS3. It takes players to an icy planet, full of gigantic creatures, where you have to survive the cold and deal with the monsters. For this, you have weapons of considerable size and even giant robots to be piloted.

The next two games changed the main elements a lot and ended up dividing the opinion of their fans. But one thing is certain: everyone would like to see a new version in the current generation of consoles and PCs.

3 – Dino Crisis

The franchise that mixes elements of Resident Evil with dinosaurs is around rumors. Over the years, there has always been news of a new game in development. But to date, Capcom has confirmed absolutely nothing.

The game puts players in control of Regina, an agent who needs to escape from an island full of dinosaurs. Despite the huge success and popularity, since 2003 the series has not won a new chapter or a remastered version of its games.

4 – Dead Space

The space horror series was also launched in the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. In the control of engineer Isaac Clarke, you must survive the undead and aliens that have taken over a special base. For this, the character has a series of weapons, such as the curious Plasma Cutter and Disc Ripper.

Despite being in increasing popularity, the franchise did not sell enough for Eletronic Arts to continue investing in more chapters. And with the closure of his studio, Visceral Games, the chances have become less and less. However, their fans still hope that a major publisher will return to invest in the beloved and original franchise.

5 – Metal Gear Solid

Although the Metal Gear franchise is considered by many to be one of the most important in history, we haven’t had a title for a long time. Although the latest game, Metal Gear Survive, was released in 2018, many consider it irrelevant because it completely escapes what the franchise has always proposed.

Konami recently announced a major restructuring of the company, while still producing its games. With that, many bet that the company does not walk very well, and even considered that the former director of the franchise, Hideo Kojima, could buy the rights to the franchise and produce a new game.

and then we never hear about the franchise again.

Games in this style have become popular in recent years. Amnesia and Slender are just some of the examples on which Clock Tower could be based on its return. But neither would we be upset if the game were to ride another wave: cooperative horror games like Dead by Daylight. I would love to be the Scissorman chasing my victims in the match.