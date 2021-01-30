Top 5 Earning Investors This Week

Bitcoin rose shortly after Elon Musk’s message on Twitter this week and rose from $ 32,000 to $ 38,000. Binance Futures futures crypto currency exchange investors also managed to earn millions of dollars during the week. So who are the winners of the leaderboard this week? Let’s examine it.

Bitcoin has been priced between $ 29 and $ 38,000 in the last 7 days. With a market value of $ 634 million, the crypto money saw a trading volume of $ 67 billion in 24 hours. The current price of Btc is around 34 thousand dollars.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

ThirstyCheatGlove: The investor, who took the first place in the list with a ROI of 11 thousand 914 percent, earned $ 16 thousand this week. The trader lost 7 thousand dollars during the day.

UniformCandleCamera: The trader in the second place of the list has 11,291 percent ROI. The investor earned $ 25,000 this week and $ 166 during the day.

Timescu: The investor, who took the third place with a ROI of 8 thousand 5 percent, earned 35 thousand dollars this week and lost a thousand dollars during the day.

SobberApartmentThis: The fourth-placed trader achieved a 7 thousand 7 percent ROI rate. The investor earned 54 thousand dollars on a weekly basis and lost 4 thousand dollars on a daily basis.

TwoDollaHotDoge: The fifth investor, with a ROI of 7 thousand 4 percent, earned 43 thousand dollars this week. The trader lost $ 21,000 on a daily PnL basis.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)