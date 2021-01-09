Top 5 Earning Investors This Week (January 2nd)

Bitcoin (BTC) price has seen new highs this week and broke a record, exceeding $ 41,000. Binance Futures crypto exchange investors, like BTC, have also made high gains, as they continue to make their gains. Who are the top-earning investors on the Binance Futures leaderboard, which includes familiar names from last week? Let’s take a look at the top 5 earning investors of the week of January 2 – 9.

Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by more than 40% in the past week, according to CoinGecko data. Priced between 31 thousand 500 – 41 thousand 900 dollars during the week, BTC reached a market value of 761 billion dollars within the week. While the transaction volume of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours was 68 billion dollars, its current price is around 41 thousand dollars.

Top earners based on the week’s odds (ROI)

ApartmentTwelfthGrade: The investor, who won the first place in the Binance Futures leaderboard with a ROI of 21.4 thousand%, earned 290 thousand dollars this week. The trader lost $ 1900 during the day.

CloudyWhyToe: The trader, who came second with 18.1 thousand ROI, achieved $ 29 thousand in the week.

CountyWhyToast: The investor, who ranked third in the leaderboard, has a 16,000% ROI. The trader earned $ 18,000 this week and $ 1700 during the day.

WantCageUncle: The trader, who took the fourth place in the list with a rate of 14.8 thousand ROI, earned 14 thousand dollars during the week and lost 31 dollars during the day.

WishCarryBasket: The investor, who found his place in the fifth place on the list, achieved a weekly ROI of 11.7 thousand% and earned 14 thousand dollars during the week.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)