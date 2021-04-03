Top 5 Earning Investors This Week

Bitcoin price saw $ 60,000 this week. Binance Futures futures cryptocurrency exchange investors earned millions of dollars during the week. An investor made about $ 12 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) priced between $ 55,728 and $ 60,086 this week. With a market value of 1.1 trillion dollars, Bitcoin has a daily transaction volume of 48 billion dollars.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

CarryGhostWork: The trader at the top of the list achieved a 4.830 percent ROI this week. The investor made $ 7,042 during the week.

signiel: The trader, who took second place with a rate of 3,250 percent ROI, earned $ 10,089 this week.

BackBelongTime: The trader, who finished third with a ROI of 2,432 percent, achieved $ 6,032 this week.

幸存者 阿蒙: Investor, fourth on the list, achieved a 2.352 percent ROI this week. The trader’s weekly earnings were $ 219,725.

VeryTwentyCry: Trader placed fifth on the list with a ROI of 2,251 percent, earning $ 27,801 this week.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)