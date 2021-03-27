Top 5 Earning Investors This Week

Bitcoin price has fluctuated this week. Binance Futures futures cryptocurrency exchange investors have earned millions of dollars this week. One trader made about $ 20 million during the week.

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced between $ 50,846 and $ 58,376 this week. While the market value of bitcoin is $ 1 trillion, its daily transaction volume is around $ 46 billion.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

TrickThrowMeal: With a ROI of 2,642 percent, the investor earned $ 16,346 this week.

ClassmateTeaGarden: Ranking second on the list with a 2.088 percent ROI, the trader achieved $ 12,851 during the week.

4h234: The trader ranked third with a ROI of 1.859 percent. The investor earned $ 4,834 this week.

BuyBenchAfternoon: The fourth on the list with a ROI of 1,786 percent, the trader achieved $ 8,043 this week.

TreatClimbCenter: With a ROI of 1,756 percent, the trader earned $ 3,569 during the week.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)