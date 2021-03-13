Bitcoin price broke a new record this week and saw $ 60,000. Binance Futures futures cryptocurrency exchange investors have made millions of dollars. Let’s look at the top 5 earning investors this week.

Bitcoin traded between $ 49,019 and $ 60,445 this week. BTC, whose market value is $ 1.1 trillion, has a transaction volume of $ 66 billion.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

MileAirThrow: The investor at the top of the list has a ROI of 8.029 percent this week. The trader’s weekly earnings were $ 8,745.

TripBeginWet: Second on the list with a ROI of 6,668 percent, the trader achieved $ 10,142 in the week.

CallGarbageCase: Investor in third place earned $ 7,019 this week, while achieving a 6.399 percent ROI rate.

TwentyHallowBasket: The investor, who took fourth place with a ROI of 5,730, achieved $ 6,330 this week.

BadSharkWatch: The fifth on the list, the trader achieved a 5,323 percent ROI this week and earned $ 5,782 during the week.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)