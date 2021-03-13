Bitcoin price broke a new record this week and saw $ 60,000. Binance Futures futures cryptocurrency exchange investors have made millions of dollars. Let’s look at the top 5 earning investors this week.
Bitcoin traded between $ 49,019 and $ 60,445 this week. BTC, whose market value is $ 1.1 trillion, has a transaction volume of $ 66 billion.
Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week
- MileAirThrow: The investor at the top of the list has a ROI of 8.029 percent this week. The trader’s weekly earnings were $ 8,745.
- TripBeginWet: Second on the list with a ROI of 6,668 percent, the trader achieved $ 10,142 in the week.
- CallGarbageCase: Investor in third place earned $ 7,019 this week, while achieving a 6.399 percent ROI rate.
- TwentyHallowBasket: The investor, who took fourth place with a ROI of 5,730, achieved $ 6,330 this week.
- BadSharkWatch: The fifth on the list, the trader achieved a 5,323 percent ROI this week and earned $ 5,782 during the week.
Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)
- BabySkyWeek: The trader at the top of the list took second place last week and earned $ 3.3 million. This week, the trader earned $ 4.7 million. The investor made another $ 1 million just today.
- WhatBornWriter: The investor, who earned second place by earning $ 2.9 million, earned another $ 663,294 on a daily basis.
- BrotherMediumThank: The trader, who came third with $ 2.7 million, managed to earn another $ 1.4 million within the day.
- 云 尊 Five: The trader, who was at the top of the list last week and earned $ 4.8 million, came fourth this week with $ 2.64 million. The trader earned another $ 97,684 during the day.
- WindHappenWord: The investor, who took fifth place, made $ 2.62 million this week. His daily income was $ 941,576.