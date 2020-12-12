Top 5 Earning Crypto Investors On Binance This Week

During the week of December 7-12, we see that there are cryptocurrency investors who have managed to make very high gains on the Binance Futures futures exchange. Although Bitcoin saw the $ 17,000 level during the week, successful investors were able to make high profits despite the decline. In fact, an investor who took the lead managed to earn exactly “$ 14 million”. So how do investors position themselves on the leaderboard of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange? Let’s take a look at the top 5 earning investors of this week.

Bitcoin (BTC) price fluctuated this week, according to CoinGecko data. Priced between 17 and 19 thousand dollars during the week, BTC has increased by 2.4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, which goes up to $ 18,515 during the day, is currently being traded at $ 18,430.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

Zenstor: The trader, who won first place in the leaderboard with an 11% ROI, managed to earn $ 61,000 this week. It is seen that the investor lost 15 thousand dollars during the day.

TwentyWorryBusiness: Second on the list, the trader achieved an ROI of 4.6% this week. The investor earned $ 4.6 thousand during this week and $ 3.3 thousand during the day.

ChopsticksTeachBrother: Taking the third place with 4.55% ROI, the trader earned $ 5.9 thousand during the day and gained $ 4.5 thousand in the week.

ArmCellTable: With an ROI of 4.51%, the trader achieved $ 888 today. The weekly PnL value was 4.5 thousand dollars.

BoatWakeAble: Trader, ranked fifth, achieved an ROI of 4.1% this week. The investor, whose weekly income is 73 thousand dollars, lost 75 thousand dollars during the day.

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)

HabitCandleGiant: The trader, who earned $ 3.8 million last week, topped the $ 14 million it earned this week. Trader, who was in the first place for 2 weeks, lost 3 million dollars during the day.

BoredGoodAgain: The trader, who entered the second rank list, earned $ 3 million this week and lost $ 852,000 during the day.

TomatoTrafficBlanket: The successful investor, third on the list, earned $ 2.7 million this week. When we look at the PnL value for the day, we see that it lost 989 thousand dollars.

BatThursdayBurn: The investor, who took second place last week and earned $ 3.1 million, took fourth place with $ 2.5 million this week. In the last 24 hours, it lost 370 thousand dollars.

CellCountBalcony: The trader, who was third on the list last week and managed to earn $ 1.9 million, fell to fifth this week. The investor, who made 2.2 million dollars in the week, lost 89 thousand dollars during the day.



