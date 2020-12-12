Top 5 Earning Crypto Investors On Binance This Week

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

During the week of December 7-12, we see that there are cryptocurrency investors who have managed to make very high gains on the Binance Futures futures exchange. Although Bitcoin saw the $ 17,000 level during the week, successful investors were able to make high profits despite the decline. In fact, an investor who took the lead managed to earn exactly “$ 14 million”. So how do investors position themselves on the leaderboard of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange? Let’s take a look at the top 5 earning investors of this week.

Bitcoin (BTC) price fluctuated this week, according to CoinGecko data. Priced between 17 and 19 thousand dollars during the week, BTC has increased by 2.4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, which goes up to $ 18,515 during the day, is currently being traded at $ 18,430.

Top earners on a rate basis (ROI) of the week

  • Zenstor: The trader, who won first place in the leaderboard with an 11% ROI, managed to earn $ 61,000 this week. It is seen that the investor lost 15 thousand dollars during the day.
  • TwentyWorryBusiness: Second on the list, the trader achieved an ROI of 4.6% this week. The investor earned $ 4.6 thousand during this week and $ 3.3 thousand during the day.
  • ChopsticksTeachBrother: Taking the third place with 4.55% ROI, the trader earned $ 5.9 thousand during the day and gained $ 4.5 thousand in the week.
  • ArmCellTable: With an ROI of 4.51%, the trader achieved $ 888 today. The weekly PnL value was 4.5 thousand dollars.
  • BoatWakeAble: Trader, ranked fifth, achieved an ROI of 4.1% this week. The investor, whose weekly income is 73 thousand dollars, lost 75 thousand dollars during the day.
See Also
Binance is listing 15 cryptocurrencies starting tomorrow

Top earners of the week by quantity (PnL)

  • HabitCandleGiant: The trader, who earned $ 3.8 million last week, topped the $ 14 million it earned this week. Trader, who was in the first place for 2 weeks, lost 3 million dollars during the day.
  • BoredGoodAgain: The trader, who entered the second rank list, earned $ 3 million this week and lost $ 852,000 during the day.
  • TomatoTrafficBlanket: The successful investor, third on the list, earned $ 2.7 million this week. When we look at the PnL value for the day, we see that it lost 989 thousand dollars.
  • BatThursdayBurn: The investor, who took second place last week and earned $ 3.1 million, took fourth place with $ 2.5 million this week. In the last 24 hours, it lost 370 thousand dollars.
  • CellCountBalcony: The trader, who was third on the list last week and managed to earn $ 1.9 million, fell to fifth this week. The investor, who made 2.2 million dollars in the week, lost 89 thousand dollars during the day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here