TOP 5! Best Smart TVs presented at CES 2021 | Video

Even in a totally digital format, CES 2021 did not disappoint in terms of new official technologies. The fair took place over the past week, with a series of ads that rocked the tech news.

But Smart TVs were the products that gained more prominence in the days of presentations. New types of panels, new nomenclatures and even more image quality. And what were the models launched that deserve more prominence? TudoCelular has listed a TOP 5 of the main and shows you now.

5 – TCL Mini-LED C825

In our fifth place in the ranking, is the new C825 from TCL. It already arrives with the new Mini-LED technology, which was the trend this year revealed at the fair. The feature dims the lighting LEDs on the back panel of the TV to fit an even larger amount. The result is a greater brightness, which will make images even better and more vibrant.

This TCL television also stands out for having the Google TV platform. But then you must ask yourself: what’s the difference between it and Android TV? The new Google TV gives users more search options, such as searching for content and getting results directly from within apps. It also offers Google Assistant integration and control of smart home devices.

Information on price and availability has not yet been released, but there is great expectation for the arrival of this television in Brazil in the coming months.

4 – Panasonic JZ2000 OLED TV

For CES 2021, Panasonic announced JZ2000, an OLED TV that will be the company’s flagship for this year. The focus of this Smart TV is on premium features, from 4K resolution with a rate of up to 120 Hz, to low latency of 14.4 ms for gamers. The optimization of image and sound is done by Artificial Intelligence, the strength of your HCX Pro AI processor.

The JZ2000 will be available in the international market in June, with versions of 55 and 65 inches. The price has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. Panasonic always positions itself as an alternative that runs out of the most popular, like Samsung and LG. But that does not mean that your product is inferior to that of competitors, not least because many users prefer its panels over other brands, even if the interface is more limited for apps.

3 – LG QNED MiniLED

Imagine combining the most accurate color and black quality of NanoCell and QLED TVs with the vibrant glow of new Mini-LED technology in a single product? Thus was born the new QNED MiniLED line from LG. Promising to be the evolution of the LCD, the panel inserts the quantum dots that we are used to seeing in QLEDs in the known layer of LG’s nanoparticles.

There are 30 thousand Mini-LEDs present on the rear layer. Thus, the result could not be different: an image that comes close to an OLED, but without charging so much for it. LG promises 65- to 85-inch screens, with 4K or 8K resolution options. And these models have a confirmed presence in Brazil for the second quarter of 2021. As you can see, this technology has hit the Smart TVs market with force.

2 – LG OLED Evo

If you think that LG’s only highlight at CES was the QNED MiniLED, you are completely wrong. The Korean renewed the models with pixels that self-illuminate with a new nomenclature: the OLED Evo.

They arrive in three main series. The top is G1, which brings the gallery mode to add a look that looks like a work of art to your room. The C1 should be the darling of gamers, for delivering more Hertz, HDMI 2.1 and G-SYNC technology. It will start from the size of 48 inches, to also attract those who want to divide the function of the product between games and monitor for work.

Finally, the new A1 series appears, which arrives to popularize OLEDs by offering image and sound quality at a more affordable price. But for that, LG had to give up some premium features. This model has a weaker processor, 60 Hz screen and does not have HDMI 2.1. All LG OLEDs are also confirmed to arrive in Brazil for this first semester.

1 – Samsung MicroLED

At the top of our ranking is the 110-inch Samsung MicroLED. It is the one that promises the most complete experience of all the TVs presented. The screen is made of inorganic LED autonomously lit, just like the organic ones of an OLED. But the advantage here is in the durability. This means that you can expect to be free from burn-in or loss of shine for much longer.

But that’s not all that forms the Korean’s new MicroLED. The product has features such as QuadView, for

use the entire panel size to track up to four different content sources at the same time. You can see the departure of your favorite team, the rival and a live on YouTube, all while enjoying a beautiful game on your video game.

This TV also offers 5.1 sound without the need for external speakers and has a “monolith” design, which achieves a frontal use with more than 99% and allows you to turn an artistic picture on your wall. It will arrive in March this year on the international market. The suggested price has not been released yet, but due to the number of features it delivers, don’t expect anything cheap here.

After so many news in the TV market, we want to know from you: which model did you like the most? Do you intend to exchange your TV for any of them in the future? How much do you think each Smart TV will reach Brazil? Participate with your comment!