Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

The cryptocurrency market has gained more than $ 200 billion since the beginning of this week. Some altcoin prices doubled after the news came during the week. Chiliz, Polygon, Pundi X, Decentraland and Bitmax Token were the top 5 altcoins in a week.

Bitcoin broke its own record today, surpassing $ 60,000. Chiliz, who also broke his own record, managed to almost double its value during the week.

When we ignore the long-term performances * and look at only the week of March 6-13. We see that 5 altcoins come to the fore.

Top 5 earning altcoins

Chiliz (CHZ)

  • Crypto currency rank: 27
  • Price: $ 0.720927
  • 7-day increase rate: 539.3%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 42.9%
  • Market value: $ 3,844,934,918
  • Daily trade volume: $ 9,983,864,914
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Digifinex

Polygon (MATIC)

  • Crypto currency rank: 51
  • Price: $ 0.420155
  • 7-day increase rate: 95.3%
  • 24 hour increase rate: -5.4%
  • Market value: $ 2,097,400,109
  • Daily trade volume: $ 1,056,637,782
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, VCC Exchange, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global

Pundi X (NPXS)

  • Crypto currency rank: 85
  • Price: $ 0.00390108
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 95%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 77.1%
  • Market value: $ 896,524,145
  • Daily trade volume: $ 1,184,859,273
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, Digifinex, Upbit, Bithumb

Decentraland (MANA)

  • Crypto currency rank: 83
  • Price: $ 0.724008
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 87.5%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 30.6%
  • Market value: $ 948,361,618
  • Daily trade volume: $ 1,182,723,479
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, OKEx, Upbit, HBTC, Bitexen

Bitmax Token (BTMX)

  • Crypto currency rank: 81
  • Price: $ 1.27
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 87.1%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 16.8%
  • Market value: $ 953.602.486
  • Daily trade volume: $ 10,375,922
  • Which exchanges are listed on: BitMax, FTX, Probit, Uniswap, Gate.io
See Also
Top 5 Altcoins That Made The Most This Week

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here