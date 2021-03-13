Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

The cryptocurrency market has gained more than $ 200 billion since the beginning of this week. Some altcoin prices doubled after the news came during the week. Chiliz, Polygon, Pundi X, Decentraland and Bitmax Token were the top 5 altcoins in a week.

Bitcoin broke its own record today, surpassing $ 60,000. Chiliz, who also broke his own record, managed to almost double its value during the week.

When we ignore the long-term performances * and look at only the week of March 6-13. We see that 5 altcoins come to the fore.

Top 5 earning altcoins

Chiliz (CHZ)

Crypto currency rank: 27

Price: $ 0.720927

7-day increase rate: 539.3%

24-hour growth rate: 42.9%

Market value: $ 3,844,934,918

Daily trade volume: $ 9,983,864,914

Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Digifinex

Polygon (MATIC)

Crypto currency rank: 51

Price: $ 0.420155

7-day increase rate: 95.3%

24 hour increase rate: -5.4%

Market value: $ 2,097,400,109

Daily trade volume: $ 1,056,637,782

Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, VCC Exchange, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global

Pundi X (NPXS)

Crypto currency rank: 85

Price: $ 0.00390108

Increase rate in 7 days: 95%

24-hour growth rate: 77.1%

Market value: $ 896,524,145

Daily trade volume: $ 1,184,859,273

Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, Digifinex, Upbit, Bithumb

Decentraland (MANA)

Crypto currency rank: 83

Price: $ 0.724008

Increase rate in 7 days: 87.5%

24-hour growth rate: 30.6%

Market value: $ 948,361,618

Daily trade volume: $ 1,182,723,479

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, OKEx, Upbit, HBTC, Bitexen

Bitmax Token (BTMX)