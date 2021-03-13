Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

The cryptocurrency market has gained more than $ 200 billion since the beginning of this week. Some altcoin prices doubled after the news came during the week. Chiliz, Polygon, Pundi X, Decentraland and Bitmax Token were the top 5 altcoins in a week.
Bitcoin broke its own record today, surpassing $ 60,000. Chiliz, who also broke his own record, managed to almost double its value during the week.
When we ignore the long-term performances * and look at only the week of March 6-13. We see that 5 altcoins come to the fore.
Top 5 earning altcoins
Chiliz (CHZ)
- Crypto currency rank: 27
- Price: $ 0.720927
- 7-day increase rate: 539.3%
- 24-hour growth rate: 42.9%
- Market value: $ 3,844,934,918
- Daily trade volume: $ 9,983,864,914
- Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Digifinex
Polygon (MATIC)
- Crypto currency rank: 51
- Price: $ 0.420155
- 7-day increase rate: 95.3%
- 24 hour increase rate: -5.4%
- Market value: $ 2,097,400,109
- Daily trade volume: $ 1,056,637,782
- Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, VCC Exchange, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global
Pundi X (NPXS)
- Crypto currency rank: 85
- Price: $ 0.00390108
- Increase rate in 7 days: 95%
- 24-hour growth rate: 77.1%
- Market value: $ 896,524,145
- Daily trade volume: $ 1,184,859,273
- Which exchanges are listed on: Bitexen, Binance, Digifinex, Upbit, Bithumb
Decentraland (MANA)
- Crypto currency rank: 83
- Price: $ 0.724008
- Increase rate in 7 days: 87.5%
- 24-hour growth rate: 30.6%
- Market value: $ 948,361,618
- Daily trade volume: $ 1,182,723,479
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, OKEx, Upbit, HBTC, Bitexen
Bitmax Token (BTMX)
- Crypto currency rank: 81
- Price: $ 1.27
- Increase rate in 7 days: 87.1%
- 24-hour growth rate: 16.8%
- Market value: $ 953.602.486
- Daily trade volume: $ 10,375,922
- Which exchanges are listed on: BitMax, FTX, Probit, Uniswap, Gate.io