Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

While the total value of the cryptocurrency market is based on $ 2 trillion, three different altcoins have doubled their value this week. The dominance of Bitcoin, which has a market value of 1.1 trillion dollars, fell below 56%.

Among the top 100 altcoins in terms of market value, Holo (HOT) was the most valuable this week. Ranking in the top 3 by volume on Binance this week, HOT has gained 810% in the last month.

The long-term performances are ignored * and the top 5 altcoins, which are valued only for the week of March 27-April 3, are listed as follows.

Top 5 earning altcoins

Holo (HOT)

Crypto currency rank: 32

Price: $ 0.02454783

7-day increase rate: 137.5%

24-hour growth rate: 22.3%

Market value: $ 4,369,252,353

Daily trade volume: $ 2,934,754,075

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Paribu, Thodex, BKEX

BitTorrent Token (BTT)

Crypto currency rank: 27

Price: $ 0.00719981

Increase rate in 7 days: 101.9%

24-hour growth rate: 24.1%

Market value: $ 4,745,194,797

Daily trade volume: $ 5,490,435,860

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, OKEx, Upbit, VCC Exchange

Helium (HNT)

Crypto currency rank: 85

Price: $ 16.39

Increase rate in 7 days: 98.1%

24-hour growth rate: 26.6%

Market value: $ 1,249,703,986

Daily trade volume: $ 67,503,922

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Binance.US, BKEX, Bilary, FTX

Mask Network (MASK)

Crypto currency rank: 82

Price: $ 21.21

Increase rate in 7 days: 90.9%

24-hour increase rate: -15.5%

Market value: $ 1,308,955,310

Daily trading volume: $ 108,716,318

Which exchanges are listed on: OKEx, Huobi Global, Digifinex, KuCoin, MXC

Tron (TRX)