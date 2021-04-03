Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

While the total value of the cryptocurrency market is based on $ 2 trillion, three different altcoins have doubled their value this week. The dominance of Bitcoin, which has a market value of 1.1 trillion dollars, fell below 56%.
Among the top 100 altcoins in terms of market value, Holo (HOT) was the most valuable this week. Ranking in the top 3 by volume on Binance this week, HOT has gained 810% in the last month.
The long-term performances are ignored * and the top 5 altcoins, which are valued only for the week of March 27-April 3, are listed as follows.
Top 5 earning altcoins
Holo (HOT)
- Crypto currency rank: 32
- Price: $ 0.02454783
- 7-day increase rate: 137.5%
- 24-hour growth rate: 22.3%
- Market value: $ 4,369,252,353
- Daily trade volume: $ 2,934,754,075
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Paribu, Thodex, BKEX
BitTorrent Token (BTT)
- Crypto currency rank: 27
- Price: $ 0.00719981
- Increase rate in 7 days: 101.9%
- 24-hour growth rate: 24.1%
- Market value: $ 4,745,194,797
- Daily trade volume: $ 5,490,435,860
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, OKEx, Upbit, VCC Exchange
Helium (HNT)
- Crypto currency rank: 85
- Price: $ 16.39
- Increase rate in 7 days: 98.1%
- 24-hour growth rate: 26.6%
- Market value: $ 1,249,703,986
- Daily trade volume: $ 67,503,922
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Binance.US, BKEX, Bilary, FTX
Mask Network (MASK)
- Crypto currency rank: 82
- Price: $ 21.21
- Increase rate in 7 days: 90.9%
- 24-hour increase rate: -15.5%
- Market value: $ 1,308,955,310
- Daily trading volume: $ 108,716,318
- Which exchanges are listed on: OKEx, Huobi Global, Digifinex, KuCoin, MXC
Tron (TRX)
- Crypto currency rank: 17
- Price: $ 0.106603
- Increase rate in 7 days: 64.8%
- 24-hour growth rate: 20.9%
- Market value: $ 7,705,186,766
- Daily trade volume: 6,473,901,928 dollars
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, HBTC, Bidesk, Huobi Global