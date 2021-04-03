Top 5 Altcoins That Make The Most This Week

Daniel Kucher
While the total value of the cryptocurrency market is based on $ 2 trillion, three different altcoins have doubled their value this week. The dominance of Bitcoin, which has a market value of 1.1 trillion dollars, fell below 56%.

Among the top 100 altcoins in terms of market value, Holo (HOT) was the most valuable this week. Ranking in the top 3 by volume on Binance this week, HOT has gained 810% in the last month.

The long-term performances are ignored * and the top 5 altcoins, which are valued only for the week of March 27-April 3, are listed as follows.

Top 5 earning altcoins

Holo (HOT)

  • Crypto currency rank: 32
  • Price: $ 0.02454783
  • 7-day increase rate: 137.5%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 22.3%
  • Market value: $ 4,369,252,353
  • Daily trade volume: $ 2,934,754,075
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Paribu, Thodex, BKEX

BitTorrent Token (BTT)

  • Crypto currency rank: 27
  • Price: $ 0.00719981
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 101.9%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 24.1%
  • Market value: $ 4,745,194,797
  • Daily trade volume: $ 5,490,435,860
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, OKEx, Upbit, VCC Exchange

Helium (HNT)

  • Crypto currency rank: 85
  • Price: $ 16.39
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 98.1%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 26.6%
  • Market value: $ 1,249,703,986
  • Daily trade volume: $ 67,503,922
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Binance.US, BKEX, Bilary, FTX

Mask Network (MASK)

  • Crypto currency rank: 82
  • Price: $ 21.21
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 90.9%
  • 24-hour increase rate: -15.5%
  • Market value: $ 1,308,955,310
  • Daily trading volume: $ 108,716,318
  • Which exchanges are listed on: OKEx, Huobi Global, Digifinex, KuCoin, MXC

Tron (TRX)

  • Crypto currency rank: 17
  • Price: $ 0.106603
  • Increase rate in 7 days: 64.8%
  • 24-hour growth rate: 20.9%
  • Market value: $ 7,705,186,766
  • Daily trade volume: 6,473,901,928 dollars
  • Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, HBTC, Bidesk, Huobi Global
